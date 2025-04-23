Silvaco Announces Date Of First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvaco Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SVCO,“Silvaco”), a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable innovative semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and automation, will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after the market close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. The company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its first quarter 2025 results and full year 2025 outlook.

A press release highlighting the Company's results along with supplemental financial results will be available at along with an earnings presentation to accompany management's prepared remarks. An archived replay of the conference call will be available on this website for a limited time after the call. Participants who want to join the call and ask a question may register for the call here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN.

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: Here (live and replay)

About Silvaco

Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. Silvaco's solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high-performance computing, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silvaco Group, Inc.'s current expectations. The words“believe”,“estimate”,“expect”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“plan”,“project”,“will”, and similar phrases as they relate to Silvaco Group, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silvaco Group, Inc. and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

Investor Contact:

Greg McNiff

...

Media Contact:

Tiffany Behany

...