Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results And Cash Dividend
|Eagle Bancorp, Inc .
|Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Interest Income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|126,136
|$
|132,943
|$
|137,994
|Interest and dividends on investment securities
|11,912
|12,307
|12,680
|Interest on balances with other banks and short-term investments
|15,803
|23,045
|24,862
|Interest on federal funds sold
|27
|122
|66
|Total interest income
|153,878
|168,417
|175,602
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits
|77,211
|83,002
|79,383
|Interest on customer repurchase agreements
|260
|294
|315
|Interest on other short-term borrowings
|8,733
|9,530
|21,206
|Interest on long-term borrowings
|2,025
|4,797
|-
|Total interest expense
|88,229
|97,623
|100,904
|Net Interest Income
|65,649
|70,794
|74,698
|Provision for Credit Losses
|26,255
|12,132
|35,175
|Provision (Reversal) for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments
|(297
|)
|(1,598
|)
|456
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|39,691
|60,260
|39,067
|Noninterest Income
|Service charges on deposits
|1,743
|1,744
|1,699
|Gain on sale of loans
|-
|-
|-
|Net gain on sale of investment securities
|4
|4
|4
|Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|4,282
|742
|703
|Other income
|2,178
|1,577
|1,183
|Total noninterest income
|8,207
|4,067
|3,589
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|21,968
|22,597
|21,726
|Premises and equipment expenses
|3,203
|2,635
|3,059
|Marketing and advertising
|1,371
|1,340
|859
|Data processing
|3,978
|3,870
|3,293
|Legal, accounting and professional fees
|3,122
|641
|2,507
|FDIC insurance
|8,962
|9,281
|6,412
|Other expenses
|2,847
|4,168
|2,141
|Total noninterest expense
|45,451
|44,532
|39,997
|Income Before Income Tax Expense
|2,447
|19,795
|2,659
|Income Tax Expense
|772
|4,505
|2,997
|Net (Loss) Income
|$
|1,675
|$
|15,290
|$
|(338
|)
|(Loss) Earnings Per Common Share
|Basic
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.51
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.50
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|12,516
|$
|11,882
|$
|10,076
|Federal funds sold
|2,968
|2,581
|11,343
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments
|661,173
|619,017
|696,453
|Investment securities available-for-sale at fair value (amortized cost of $1,330,077, $1,408,935, and $1,613,659 respectively, and allowance for credit losses of $0, $22, and $17, respectively)
|1,214,237
|1,267,404
|1,445,034
|Investment securities held-to-maturity at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,275, $1,306, and $1,957 respectively (fair value of $820,530, $820,381, and $878,159 respectively)
|924,473
|938,647
|1,000,732
|Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|51,467
|51,763
|54,678
|Loans held for sale
|15,251
|-
|-
|Loans
|7,943,306
|7,934,888
|7,982,702
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|(129,469
|)
|(114,390
|)
|(99,684
|)
|Loans, net
|7,813,837
|7,820,498
|7,883,018
|Premises and equipment, net
|7,079
|7,694
|9,504
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|32,769
|18,494
|17,679
|Deferred income taxes
|84,798
|91,472
|87,813
|Bank-owned life insurance
|320,055
|115,806
|113,624
|Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|11
|16
|104,611
|Other real estate owned
|2,459
|2,743
|773
|Other assets
|174,268
|181,491
|177,310
|Total Assets
|11,317,361
|11,129,508
|11,612,648
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|1,607,826
|1,544,403
|1,835,524
|Interest-bearing transaction
|926,722
|1,211,791
|1,207,566
|Savings and money market
|3,558,919
|3,599,221
|3,235,391
|Time deposits
|3,183,801
|2,775,663
|2,222,958
|Total deposits
|9,277,268
|9,131,078
|8,501,439
|Customer repurchase agreements
|32,357
|33,157
|37,059
|Other short-term borrowings
|490,000
|490,000
|1,669,948
|Long-term borrowings
|76,181
|76,108
|-
|Operating lease liabilities
|38,484
|23,815
|21,611
|Reserve for unfunded commitments
|3,166
|3,463
|6,045
|Other liabilities
|155,014
|145,826
|117,133
|Total Liabilities
|10,072,470
|9,903,447
|10,353,235
|Shareholders' Equity
|Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares issued and outstanding 30,368,843, 30,202,003, and 30,185,732 respectively
|300
|298
|297
|Additional paid-in capital
|386,535
|384,932
|377,334
|Retained earnings
|978,995
|982,304
|1,047,550
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(120,939
|)
|(141,473
|)
|(165,768
|)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|1,244,891
|1,226,061
|1,259,413
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|11,317,361
|$
|11,129,508
|$
|11,612,648
| Loan Mix and Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Amount
|%
|Amount
|%
|Amount
|%
|Loan Balances - Period End:
|Commercial
|$
|1,178,343
|15
|%
|$
|1,183,341
|15
|%
|$
|1,408,767
|18
|%
|PPP loans
|226
|-
|%
|287
|-
|%
|$
|467
|-
|%
|Income producing - commercial real estate
|3,967,124
|49
|%
|4,064,846
|51
|%
|$
|4,040,655
|50
|%
|Owner occupied - commercial real estate
|1,403,668
|18
|%
|1,269,669
|16
|%
|$
|1,185,582
|15
|%
|Real estate mortgage - residential
|48,821
|1
|%
|50,535
|1
|%
|$
|72,087
|1
|%
|Construction - commercial and residential
|1,210,788
|15
|%
|1,210,763
|15
|%
|$
|1,082,556
|13
|%
|Construction - C&I (owner occupied)
|83,417
|1
|%
|103,259
|1
|%
|$
|138,379
|2
|%
|Home equity
|50,121
|1
|%
|51,130
|1
|%
|$
|53,251
|1
|%
|Other consumer
|798
|-
|%
|1,058
|-
|%
|$
|958
|-
|%
|Total loans
|$
|7,943,306
|100
|%
|$
|7,934,888
|100
|%
|$
|7,982,702
|100
|%
|Three Months Ended or As Of
| March 31,
| December 31,
| March 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2024
|Asset Quality:
|Nonperforming loans
|$
|200,447
|$
|208,707
|$
|91,491
|Other real estate owned
|2,459
|2,743
|773
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|202,906
|$
|211,450
|$
|92,264
|Net charge-offs
|$
|11,230
|$
|9,535
|$
|21,430
|Special mention
|$
|273,380
|$
|244,807
|$
|265,348
|Substandard
|$
|501,565
|$
|426,366
|$
|361,776
|Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Prior Quarter (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Average Balance
|Interest
| Average
Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
| Average
Yield/Rate
|ASSETS
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments
|$
|1,445,054
|$
|15,803
|4.44
|%
|$
|1,948,436
|$
|23,045
|4.71
|%
|Loans held for sale(1)
|169
|-
|-
|%
|-
|-
|-
|%
|Loans(1) (2)
|7,933,695
|126,136
|6.45
|%
|7,971,907
|132,943
|6.63
|%
|Investment securities available-for-sale(2)
|1,321,954
|6,858
|2.10
|%
|1,417,958
|7,142
|2.00
|%
|Investment securities held-to-maturity(2)
|933,880
|5,055
|2.20
|%
|952,800
|5,165
|2.16
|%
|Federal funds sold
|5,410
|27
|2.02
|%
|12,839
|122
|3.78
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|11,640,162
|153,879
|5.36
|%
|12,303,940
|168,417
|5.45
|%
|Total noninterest earning assets
|596,585
|386,014
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|(118,557
|)
|(114,232
|)
|Total noninterest earning assets
|478,028
|271,782
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|12,118,190
|$
|12,575,722
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing transaction
|$
|1,368,609
|$
|9,908
|2.94
|%
|$
|1,674,997
|$
|13,048
|3.10
|%
|Savings and money market
|3,682,217
|32,389
|3.57
|%
|3,648,502
|35,262
|3.84
|%
|Time deposits
|2,951,111
|34,914
|4.80
|%
|2,804,870
|34,692
|4.92
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|8,001,937
|77,211
|3.91
|%
|8,128,369
|83,002
|4.06
|%
|Customer repurchase agreements
|36,572
|260
|2.88
|%
|38,750
|294
|3.02
|%
|Other short-term borrowings
|682,222
|8,733
|5.19
|%
|1,003,587
|12,296
|4.87
|%
|Long-term borrowings
|76,146
|2,025
|10.79
|%
|75,939
|2,031
|10.64
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|8,796,877
|88,229
|4.07
|%
|9,246,645
|97,623
|4.20
|%
|Noninterest bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest bearing demand
|1,881,296
|1,928,094
|Other liabilities
|197,212
|170,411
|Total noninterest bearing liabilities
|2,078,508
|2,098,505
|Shareholders' equity
|1,242,805
|1,230,573
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|12,118,190
|$
|12,575,723
|Net interest income
|$
|65,650
|$
|70,794
|Net interest spread
|1.29
|%
|1.25
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.28
|%
|2.29
|%
|Cost of funds
|3.35
|%
|3.48
|%
|(1)
|Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.8 million and $4.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
|(2)
|Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.
|Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Year Ago Quarter (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Average Balance
|Interest
| Average
Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest
| Average
Yield/Rate
|ASSETS
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments
|$
|1,445,054
|$
|15,803
|4.44
|%
|$
|1,841,771
|$
|24,862
|5.43
|%
|Loans held for sale(1)
|169
|-
|-
|%
|-
|-
|-
|%
|Loans(1) (2)
|7,933,695
|126,136
|6.45
|%
|7,988,941
|137,994
|6.95
|%
|Investment securities available-for-sale(2)
|1,321,954
|6,858
|2.10
|%
|1,516,503
|7,247
|1.92
|%
|Investment securities held-to-maturity(2)
|933,880
|5,055
|2.20
|%
|1,011,231
|5,433
|2.16
|%
|Federal funds sold
|5,410
|27
|2.02
|%
|7,051
|66
|3.76
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|11,640,162
|153,879
|5.36
|%
|12,365,497
|175,602
|5.71
|%
|Total noninterest earning assets
|596,585
|508,987
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|(118,557
|)
|(90,014
|)
|Total noninterest earning assets
|478,028
|418,973
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|12,118,190
|$
|12,784,470
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing transaction
|$
|1,368,609
|$
|9,908
|2.94
|%
|$
|1,833,493
|$
|16,830
|3.69
|%
|Savings and money market
|3,682,217
|32,389
|3.57
|%
|3,423,388
|35,930
|4.22
|%
|Time deposits
|2,951,111
|34,914
|4.80
|%
|2,187,320
|26,623
|4.90
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|8,001,937
|77,211
|3.91
|%
|-
|-
|4.29
|%
|Customer repurchase agreements
|36,572
|260
|2.88
|%
|36,084
|315
|3.51
|%
|Other short-term borrowings
|682,222
|8,733
|5.19
|%
|1,796,863
|21,206
|4.75
|%
|Long-term borrowings
|76,146
|2,025
|10.79
|%
|-
|-
|-
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|8,796,877
|88,229
|4.07
|%
|9,277,148
|100,904
|4.37
|%
|Noninterest bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest bearing demand
|1,881,296
|2,057,460
|Other liabilities
|197,212
|160,206
|Total noninterest bearing liabilities
|2,078,508
|2,217,666
|Shareholders' equity
|1,242,805
|1,289,656
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|12,118,190
|$
|12,784,470
|Net interest income
|$
|65,650
|$
|74,698
|Net interest spread
|1.29
|%
|1.34
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.28
|%
|2.43
|%
|Cost of funds
|3.35
|%
|3.58
|%
|(1)
|Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.8 million and $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|(2)
|Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.
|Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
|Statements of Operations and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|Income Statements:
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2023
|2023
|2023
|Total interest income
|$
|153,878
|$
|168,417
|$
|173,813
|$
|169,731
|$
|175,602
|$
|167,421
|$
|161,149
|$
|156,510
|Total interest expense
|88,229
|97,623
|101,970
|98,378
|100,904
|94,429
|90,430
|84,699
|Net interest income
|65,649
|70,794
|71,843
|71,353
|74,698
|72,992
|70,719
|71,811
|Provision for credit losses
|26,255
|12,132
|10,094
|8,959
|35,175
|14,490
|5,644
|5,238
|Provision (reversal) for credit losses for unfunded commitments
|(297
|)
|(1,598
|)
|(1,593
|)
|608
|456
|(594
|)
|(839
|)
|318
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|39,691
|60,260
|63,342
|61,786
|39,067
|59,096
|65,914
|66,255
|Noninterest income before investment gain
|8,203
|4,063
|6,948
|5,329
|3,585
|2,891
|6,342
|8,593
|Net gain on sale of investment securities
|4
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|5
|2
|Total noninterest income
|8,207
|4,067
|6,951
|5,332
|3,589
|2,894
|6,347
|8,595
|Salaries and employee benefits
|21,968
|22,597
|21,675
|21,770
|21,726
|18,416
|21,549
|21,957
|Premises and equipment expenses
|3,203
|2,635
|2,794
|2,894
|3,059
|2,967
|3,095
|3,227
|Marketing and advertising
|1,371
|1,340
|1,588
|1,662
|859
|1,071
|768
|884
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|-
|-
|104,168
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other expenses
|18,909
|17,960
|17,557
|15,997
|14,353
|14,644
|12,221
|11,910
|Total noninterest expense
|45,451
|44,532
|43,614
|146,491
|39,997
|37,098
|37,633
|37,978
|(Loss) income before income tax expense
|2,447
|19,795
|26,679
|(79,373
|)
|2,659
|24,892
|34,628
|36,872
|Income tax expense
|772
|4,505
|4,864
|4,429
|2,997
|4,667
|7,245
|8,180
|Net (loss) income
|1,675
|15,290
|21,815
|(83,802
|)
|(338
|)
|20,225
|27,383
|28,692
|Per Share Data:
|(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, basic
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.72
|$
|(2.78
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.94
|(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, diluted
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.72
|$
|(2.78
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.94
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
|30,275,001
|30,199,433
|30,173,852
|30,185,609
|30,068,173
|29,925,557
|29,910,218
|30,454,766
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|30,404,262
|30,321,644
|30,241,699
|30,185,609
|30,068,173
|29,966,962
|29,944,692
|30,505,468
|Actual shares outstanding at period end
|30,368,843
|30,202,003
|30,173,200
|30,180,482
|30,185,732
|29,925,612
|29,917,982
|29,912,082
|Book value per common share at period end
|$
|40.99
|$
|40.60
|$
|40.61
|$
|38.75
|$
|41.72
|$
|42.58
|$
|40.64
|$
|40.78
|Tangible book value per common share at period end (1)
|$
|40.99
|$
|40.59
|$
|40.61
|$
|38.74
|$
|38.26
|$
|39.08
|$
|37.12
|$
|37.29
|Dividend per common share
|$
|0.17
|$
|-
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.45
|Performance Ratios (annualized):
|Return on average assets
|0.06
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.70
|%
|(2.73
|)%
|(0.01
|)%
|0.65
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.96
|%
|Return on average common equity
|0.55
|%
|4.94
|%
|7.22
|%
|(26.67
|)%
|(0.11
|)%
|6.48
|%
|8.80
|%
|9.24
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity(1)
|0.55
|%
|4.94
|%
|7.22
|%
|(28.96
|)%
|(0.11
|)%
|7.08
|%
|9.61
|%
|10.08
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.28
|%
|2.29
|%
|2.37
|%
|2.40
|%
|2.43
|%
|2.45
|%
|2.43
|%
|2.49
|%
|Efficiency ratio (1)(2)
|61.50
|%
|59.50
|%
|55.40
|%
|191.00
|%
|51.10
|%
|48.90
|%
|48.83
|%
|47.20
|%
|Other Ratios:
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans (3)
|1.63
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.00
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans
|64.59
|%
|54.81
|%
|83.25
|%
|110.06
|%
|108.76
|%
|131.16
|%
|118.78
|%
|267.50
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|1.79
|%
|1.90
|%
|1.22
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.64
|%
|0.28
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) to average total loans (3)
|0.57
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.11
|%
|1.07
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.29
|%
|Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
|11.11
|%
|10.74
|%
|10.77
|%
|10.58
|%
|10.26
|%
|10.73
|%
|10.96
|%
|10.84
|%
|Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
|15.86
|%
|15.86
|%
|15.51
|%
|15.07
|%
|14.87
|%
|14.79
|%
|14.54
|%
|14.51
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
|14.61
|%
|14.63
|%
|14.30
|%
|13.92
|%
|13.80
|%
|13.90
|%
|13.68
|%
|13.55
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio (1)
|11.00
|%
|11.02
|%
|10.86
|%
|10.35
|%
|10.03
|%
|10.12
|%
|10.04
|%
|10.21
|%
|Average Balances (in thousands):
|Total assets
|$
|12,118,190
|$
|12,575,722
|$
|12,360,899
|$
|12,361,500
|$
|12,784,470
|$
|12,283,303
|$
|11,942,905
|$
|11,960,111
|Total earning assets
|$
|11,640,162
|$
|12,303,940
|$
|12,072,891
|$
|11,953,446
|$
|12,365,497
|$
|11,837,722
|$
|11,532,186
|$
|11,546,050
|Total loans (2)
|$
|7,933,695
|$
|7,971,907
|$
|8,026,524
|$
|8,003,206
|$
|7,988,941
|$
|7,963,074
|$
|7,795,144
|$
|7,790,555
|Total deposits
|$
|9,883,233
|$
|10,056,463
|$
|9,344,414
|$
|9,225,266
|$
|9,501,661
|$
|9,471,369
|$
|8,946,641
|$
|8,514,938
|Total borrowings
|$
|794,940
|$
|1,118,276
|$
|1,654,736
|$
|1,721,283
|$
|1,832,947
|$
|1,401,917
|$
|1,646,179
|$
|2,102,507
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|1,242,805
|$
|1,230,573
|$
|1,201,477
|$
|1,263,627
|$
|1,289,656
|$
|1,238,763
|$
|1,235,162
|$
|1,245,647
|(1)
|A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.
|(2)
|Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
|(3)
|Excludes loans held for sale.
|GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
| March 31,
| December 31,
| March 31,
| 2025
| 2024
|2024
|Tangible common equity
|Common shareholders' equity
|$
|1,244,891
|$
|1,226,061
|$
|1,259,413
|Less: Intangible assets
|(11
|)
|(16
|)
|(104,611
|)
|Tangible common equity
|$
|1,244,880
|$
|1,226,045
|$
|1,154,802
|Tangible common equity ratio
|Total assets
|$
|11,317,361
|$
|11,129,508
|$
|11,612,648
|Less: Intangible assets
|(11
|)
|(16
|)
|(104,611
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|11,317,350
|$
|11,129,492
|$
|11,508,037
|Tangible common equity ratio
|11.00
|%
|11.02
|%
|10.03
|%
|Per share calculations
|Book value per common share
|$
|40.99
|$
|40.60
|$
|41.72
|Less: Intangible book value per common share
|$
|-
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(3.46
|)
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|40.99
|$
|40.59
|$
|38.26
|Shares outstanding at period end
|30,368,843
|30,202,003
|30,185,732
|Three Months Ended
| March 31,
| December 31,
| March 31,
| 2025
| 2024
|2024
|Average tangible common equity
|Average common shareholders' equity
|$
|1,242,805
|$
|1,230,573
|$
|1,289,656
|Less: Average intangible assets
|(14
|)
|(19
|)
|(104,718
|)
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|1,242,791
|$
|1,230,554
|$
|1,184,938
|Return on average tangible common equity
|Net (loss) income
|$
|1,675
|$
|15,290
|$
|(338
|)
|Return on average tangible common equity
|0.55
|%
|4.94
|%
|(0.11
|)%
|Efficiency ratio
|Net interest income
|$
|65,649
|$
|70,794
|$
|74,698
|Noninterest income
|8,207
|4,067
|3,589
|Operating revenue
|$
|73,856
|$
|74,861
|$
|78,287
|Noninterest expense
|$
|45,451
|$
|44,532
|$
|39,997
|Efficiency ratio
|61.54
|%
|59.49
|%
|51.09
|%
|Pre-provision net revenue
|Net interest income
|$
|65,649
|$
|70,794
|$
|74,698
|Noninterest income
|8,207
|4,067
|3,589
|Less: Noninterest expense
|(45,451
|)
|(44,532
|)
|(39,997
|)
|Pre-provision net revenue
|$
|28,405
|$
|30,329
|$
|38,290
Tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio"), tangible book value per common share, average tangible common equity, and annualized return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity, or tangible common equity, and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company calculates the annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity, which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders' equity. Tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios, and as such tangible equity and related measures are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions.
The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP noninterest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP noninterest income. The efficiency ratio measures a bank's overhead as a percentage of its revenue. The Company believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling operational activities.
Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting noninterest expenses from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders because it illustrates revenue excluding the impact of provisions and reversals to the allowance for credit losses on loans.
1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.
2 Calculated as the ACL attributable to loans collateralized by performing office properties as a percentage of total loans.
3 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.
