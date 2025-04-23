Pet King Brands Announces Appointment Of Chief Revenue Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Medeles brings 35 years of technical sales and marketing experience to oversee all aspects of the company's revenue generation strategy while driving top-line growth. Effective immediately, Medeles will lead sales, marketing and customer success teams to deliver a unified, high-performance revenue function for the brand.

"Ish's valuable expertise and strategies are a real asset to Pet King Brands as we enter a new phase of growth," said Pamela Bosco, President and Founder of Pet King Brands. "Ish's proven track record in both global trade and sector-specific strategies will help us achieve our long-term goals, as well as strengthen our position in an increasingly competitive market."

For the last 14 years, Medeles was Vice President of Butadiene and Buten-1 at TPC Group. His extensive experience in the oil and gas industry also included roles at Texaco, Chevron Chemical, BP, Samsung, and INEOS where he managed commercial activities, drove business growth and led strategic initiatives. He studied chemistry at the University of Houston and pursued further studies in International Trade at the University of Oklahoma.

For more information about ZYMOX or Pet King Brands, visit . If you are a member of the media and would like to request more information, hi-res images or an interview with Pet King Brands founders, please contact Kerry Sutherland at K. Sutherland PR, (775) 360-6101 or [email protected] .

About Pet King Brands

Pet King Brands, proud sponsors of The Westminster Kennel Club's 149th Dog Show and makers of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care, Equine Defense®, and ZYLAFENTM products, is a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the power of the LP3 Enzyme System and have been resolving ear, skin and oral conditions for over 25 years. Led by President and Founder Pamela Bosco, with the help of her bioscientist brother, Michael Pellico, Pet King Brands has revolutionized the way people care for animals' ears, skin and mouths, offering solutions that are gentle, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

SOURCE Pet King Brands