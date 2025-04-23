Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Yukon Metals Corp

Yukon Metals Corp


2025-04-23 03:14:54
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:19 AM EST - Yukon Metals Corp : Announces the details of its upcoming exploration program on its 7,000-hectare Birch Property, located 65km northeast of Burwash Landing, Yukon, and 200km northwest of Whitehorse. The plans include a focused drilling campaign along with a comprehensive regional exploration program designed to advance copper-gold targets. Yukon Metals Corp shares C are trading off $0.01 at $0.50.

Full Press Release:

