Alpaca Raises $52 Million In Series C Funding To Fuel Global Expansion And Category Leadership

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Alpaca, a self-clearing broker-dealer and brokerage infrastructure API, announced its $52 million Series C funding round today from its new office in Manhattan, New York. This significant milestone further accelerates Alpaca's global expansion and development of its industry-leading product offerings.

This round saw participation from new and returning investors, including Derayah Financial, 850 Management, National Investments Company (NIC), Unbound, and Portage Ventures. The participation of returning investors underscores their continued confidence in Alpaca's vision and execution.

With this raise, Alpaca sets its sights on continued global expansion, serving both enterprise institutions and fintechs across key regions like the US, the Middle East, and Asia. This will add to the 200+ global partners from 40+ countries already supported by Alpaca's institutional-grade APIs and self-clearing custody-actively powering over 5 million brokerage accounts today.

The company remains committed to building the global de facto standard infrastructure for investing. Alpaca currently offers global access to stocks, ETFs, options, and fixed income with imminent plans to launch 24/5 trading driven by the company's underlying vision and growing global investor appetite for continuous access to financial markets. As of Q4 2024, overseas investors owned $16.5 trillion, or 18%, of US equities-the highest share on record, according to US Federal Reserve data.

Alpaca had a landmark year in 2024, launching key products like US options trading, instant funding support, and High-Yield Cash and IRA accounts.

“We have always been focused on enabling access and opportunity for everyone on the planet. This new chapter allows us to expand our efforts globally, supporting our partners and customers with the tools and infrastructure they need to thrive in modern financial markets,” said Yoshi Yokokawa, Alpaca's Co-Founder & CEO.“This funding round is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the strong partnerships we have built. We are excited to embark on this next phase of growth and deliver even more value to our customers globally.”

About Alpaca

Alpaca is a US-headquartered self-clearing broker-dealer and brokerage infrastructure for stocks, ETFs, options- raising over USD170 million in funding. Alpaca is backed by top-tier investors globally, including Portage Ventures, Spark Capital, Tribe Capital, Social Leverage, Horizons Ventures, Unbound, SBI Group, Derayah Financial, Elefund, and Y Combinator. For more information, please visit: alpaca

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink