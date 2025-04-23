Dollar's New Launch At ATM 2025 Promises Less Hassle, More Freedom

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Arabian Travel Market 2025 is set to spotlight the future of global tourism, with innovation, technology, and enhanced connectivity taking centre stage. Among the brands making bold moves at this year's event is Dollar Car Rental UAE, which will debut a new suite of smart, customer-centric mobility solutions.

Driving Innovation in the UAE's Travel Landscape

The Middle East travel sector is on a steady growth trajectory, with the region expected to achieve a 6.19% CAGR between 2025 and 2029, fuelled by increasing air connectivity, a thriving luxury tourism segment, and digital transformation. As the region positions itself as a global tourism hub, Dollar Car Rental UAE is strategically aligning its offerings to support this momentum with products tailored to both business and leisure travellers.

“We're reimagining what mobility means in a world where convenience, technology, and personalisation are no longer optional,” said Marwan Almulla, General Manager of Dollar Car Rental in Dubai and Oman. “Our focus is on creating smarter experiences that fit seamlessly into people's lives, whether they're here for business, leisure, or both. This is the future of mobility, and it starts now.”

In response to growing demand for more personalised, tech-enabled travel experiences, Dollar Car Rental UAE is using its presence at ATM 2025 to show how mobility can evolve to meet the expectations of the modern traveller. With convenience, flexibility, and digital-first service now at the forefront of consumer priorities, the brand will unveil three new customer-centric offerings designed to streamline and elevate the rental experience. To achieve this, they actively incorporate customer feedback into their product development processes, ensuring they deliver the best value for money.

Visitors will be able to explore these innovations through interactive demonstrations of next-gen booking and mobility tools, while engaging in activities such as a Spin the Wheel game, product quizzes, and daily raffles that aim to keep the experience lively. On-ground experts will also be available to discuss new business and fleet solutions tailored for corporate clients looking to optimise transportation strategies in a fast-changing market.

As the UAE cements its status as a global travel hub, Dollar Car Rental UAE's new initiatives are a clear sign of the brand's commitment to future-focused service. From digital transformation to premium customer care, the company is positioning itself as a key player in the next chapter of travel innovation.

“ATM is a key platform for us to engage with partners, explore new opportunities, and highlight how we're evolving to meet the changing needs of today's traveller. We're excited to connect with the industry, share our vision for smarter mobility, and forge collaborations that will shape the future of travel in the UAE and beyond,” Almulla added.

Held under the theme “Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow's Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity,” ATM 2025 is poised to bring together industry leaders and disruptors from around the world. Visitors can explore the full experience and connect with the team behind the transformation at Dollar's booth, Booth TM0581 , at ATM 2025, during Arabian Travel Market 2025.

About Dollar Car Rental UAE

Dollar Car Rental, a globally recognized leader in the rental car industry, operates with a commitment to providing exceptional customer service and a high-quality fleet of vehicles. Whether for leisure or business travel, Dollar ensures a seamless experience for all customers with its convenient locations nationwide and worldwide.

Dollar Car Rental UAE is proud to collaborate with top-tier brands such as Pepsi, Mai Dubai, RTA, ZULAL, NFPC, Aramex, Carrefour, and more. As a trusted partner in total transportation solutions, Dollar helps these companies reduce fleet management costs, improve fleet compliance, and achieve tailored business goals through customized vehicle builds and flexible leasing options.

With one of the largest and most diverse fleets in the UAE, Dollar Car Rental is the ideal choice for businesses requiring reliable transportation of valuable or perishable goods, offering long-term leasing options up to 5+ years.

