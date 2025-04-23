Biomednewsbreaks - Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) Appoints Eric Poma As CEO To Lead Next Phase Of Clinical Growth

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) announced the appointment of Eric Poma, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer and member of its Board of Directors, effective Apr. 22. He succeeds Allan Camaisa, who will continue as a Board member. Dr. Poma, a veteran biotech leader, brings over 30 years of experience, including roles at Molecular Templates (NASDAQ: MTEM), where he raised over $250 million and secured strategic partnerships with Takeda, Vertex, and BMS. As Calidi advances its systemic virotherapy platform and prepares for a dose-escalation trial of CLD-201 in solid tumors, the leadership change is expected to support the company's transition into later-stage clinical development.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics specializes in proprietary technology that empowers the immune system to combat cancer. The company's novel stem cell-based platforms utilize potent allogeneic stem cells capable of carrying payloads of oncolytic viruses for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors. Calidi's clinical stage off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi's preclinical off-the-shelf enveloped virotherapies are designed to target disseminated solid tumors. This dual approach can potentially treat, or even prevent, metastatic disease. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California.

