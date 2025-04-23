MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu expands strategic collaboration with Supermicro to offer total generative AI platform

Kawasaki, Japan and San Jose, California, Apr 23, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Super Micro Computer, Inc. are deepening their strategic collaboration in AI computing to facilitate the secure application of generative AI within dedicated environments. As a result, the two companies, alongside the wider Fujitsu Group, today announced the launch of the PRIMERGY GX2570 M8s, a Supermicro OEM server product featuring a high-performance GPU, SupportDesk, a high-quality maintenance and operational support service for Supermicro products offering the world's first maintenance provision for the company's liquid-cooled and GPU servers, and Infrastructure Manager, an integrated management tool designed to simplify server administration. Starting in July 2025, Fujitsu will combine these OEM products, maintenance services, and integrated management tools with its Takane large language model (LLM) for enterprises, to offer a managed services for building generative AI infrastructure, allowing customers to leverage generative AI without the need to own the assets.

The use of generative AI in handling confidential or personal information introduces risks such as unintended learning, data breaches, and compliance with internal data storage policies. As a result, a dedicated environment is often required, which requires significant computing power and various expertise. Therefore, there is a demand for servers equipped with high-performance GPUs, and for support for maintenance and operation, as well as management tools that easily support the stable operation of servers.

The PRIMERGY GX2570 M8s is a server designed for large-scale generative AI applications and will be offered in two cooling configurations: a 10U air-cooled model and a 4U liquid-cooled model, both featuring the advanced NVIDIA HGX B200 GPU.

The SupportDesk maintenance and operation support service will offer high-quality support for Supermicro servers provided by Fujitsu Group, including on-site response to addresses in Japan within approximately 2 hours achieved through a network of 4,000 experienced engineers at 700 engineer locations nationwide.

The Infrastructure Manager integrated management tool simplifies the management of the server lifecycle, including deployment, monitoring, and updates, a key priority for enterprise companies. It enables integrated operation and management of Supermicro GPU-equipped servers and Fujitsu Group's existing PRIMERGY line of x86 servers, freeing up time for customers to focus on utilizing middleware and applications.

The managed service provided by Fujitsu encompasses these OEM products, as well as maintenance, and integrated management services, in addition to generative AI models such as Takane, allowing customers to easily utilize generative AI infrastructure of the required size without owning the assets. Through the provision of this managed service, Fujitsu will enable customers to rapidly launch generative AI infrastructure, reduce infrastructure maintenance and management costs, and contribute to customers' generative AI utilization and business transformation.

Kazushi Koga, Corporate Executive Officer, Fujitsu Limited, comments:

“By strengthening its collaboration with Supermicro, Fujitsu has created a comprehensive managed service offering that combines OEM servers with high-performance GPUs for generative AI in dedicated environments, along with high-quality maintenance, integrated management services and the Takane LLM for enterprises. We are confident that this initiative is an innovative step toward promoting safe and secure generative AI utilization and will contribute to the expansion of our customers' businesses.”

Charles Liang, president and CEO, Super Micro Computer, Inc., comments:

“Supermicro is excited to continue its strong relationship with Fujitsu. We believe the combination of Supermicro's 10U air-cooled model and a 4U liquid-cooled model, both featuring the advanced NVIDIA HGX B200 GPU family, with Fujitsu's recognized global service offer customers a proven AI solution for the accelration of AI in the enterprise.”

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: .

Press Contacts

Fujitsu Limited

Public and Investor Relations Division

Inquiries

Source: Fujitsu LtdSectors: Cloud & Enterprise