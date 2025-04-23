Assurity Releases Innovative New Whole Life With Robust, Customizable Coverage

LINCOLN, Neb., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Assurity Life Insurance Company introduced an enhanced participating Whole Life Insurance product designed to fit clients at all stages of life. With two plan designs, accelerated underwriting up to $1 million, and eligibility for dividends, customers can customize coverage to fit their goals and insurance needs.

Assurity's new Whole Life Insurance provides coverage for individuals and juveniles with a streamlined application, backed by a mutual organization. Whole Life Protect+ Insurance is designed to maximize the death benefit at an affordable cost, and Whole Life Perform+ Insurance leverages cash value accumulation. All plans come with a built-in living benefits through the Accelerated Death Benefit Rider, which can advance a portion of the death benefit in the event of chronic, terminal or critical illnesses.

"Permanent life insurance can fit so many needs. We set out to make it easier for customers to get more out of life with new features and reliable protection," says Todd Reimers, Assurity's Chief Distribution Officer. "We also made it easier to sell and get approved for coverage with a streamlined process and shortened applications for children."

Plans include limited-pay options from 10-year payment periods to Pay-to-Age 100. They can also be customized with 11 optional riders, including a Level Term Rider and Guaranteed Insurability Rider. Face amounts start at $10,000.

For over 130 years, Assurity has been a source of stability for American families. We provide peace of mind with accessible insurance solutions to protect what matters most. As a mutual organization and Certified B Corporation, we prioritize people over profits, taking the long view and ensuring our customers always come first. Together, we're building a brighter tomorrow.

