Earthna Summit Unveils Key Research, Policy Publications
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Earthna Summit 2025, an international forum dedicated to advancing sustainability, unveiled on Tuesday several key research and policy publications focused on environmental stewardship.
The studies, released at the opening day of the two-day event, included a comprehensive examination of Qatar's ecological environment, alongside strategies for reducing carbon emissions.
Themed 'Building Our Legacy: Sustainability, Innovation and Traditional Knowledge', the summit has gathered local and global leaders, experts, policymakers, and youth from more than 100 countries.
Organised by the Earthna Centre for a Sustainable Future, a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), in partnership with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the summit coincides with International Earth Day.
HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Subaie, addressing the event, underscored the importance of the summit as a strategic platform for enhancing dialogue and co-ordinating efforts to address climate change challenges, particularly in the GCC region. He stressed the critical role of integrating traditional knowledge with innovative approaches to achieve sustainable solutions and foster international co-operation in addressing environmental issues.
The publications released aim to provide a framework for informed decision-making and action. 'Semiotics of Nature,' a collaborative effort between Earthna and Hamad Bin Khalifa University's College of Islamic Studies, explores the intricate connections between nature, semiotics, and spirituality, advocating for an environmental ethic rooted in both faith and scientific principles.
“Towards the Development of a Sustainability Framework for Qatar,” produced by Earthna, Wealth Fair Economics, and the University of Sussex Business School, introduces the concept of Inclusive Wealth as a foundational element for balanced development within the nation.
A policy dossier titled 'Carbon Emissions Reduction Strategies for Qatar,' co-authored by Earthna and the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, examines specific carbon reduction strategies aligned with Qatar's National Vision 2030.
Earthna's brief, 'Qatar's Ecology: An Assessment with Recommendations', provides a detailed analysis of Qatar's ecological landscape and offers actionable recommendations to promote sustainability.
'Traditional Knowledge in Water Resource Management', a report from Earthna, highlights effective traditional water management practices from Oman, Spain, Peru, and Ethiopia, emphasising their significant role in enhancing climate resilience and fostering community-led conservation efforts.
In a press statement, Earthna chair Justin Mundy underlined the urgency of addressing global sustainability challenges and reimagining climate finance, saying:“This year's Earthna Summit comes at a critical time - midway between COP29 and COP30. It's more than a gathering; it's a catalyst for action. By bringing together knowledge holders, innovators, and decision-makers, we create a space where ideas converge and evolve into tangible solutions.”
Earthna executive director Dr Gonzalo Castro de la Mata echoed this view, noting that summit attendees share a commitment to measurable impact and the creation of a legacy of sustainability for future generations.
Beyond the research publications, the opening day also featured the inaugural Earthna Prize ceremony, recognising exceptional projects demonstrating environmental stewardship through the use of traditional knowledge.
The summit also hosted the International Network for Traditional Building, Architecture and Urbanism Conference, convening global experts to explore urban development rooted in traditional architecture.
The Earthna Village is offering attendees a chance to engage in Agora Sessions and hands-on workshops, exploring sustainable futures rooted in cultural context.
