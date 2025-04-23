Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Reuters Events: Responsible Business - Exclusive Discount For 3BL Members

Reuters Events: Responsible Business - Exclusive Discount For 3BL Members


2025-04-23 02:01:39
(MENAFN- 3BL) April 23, 2025 /3BL/ - Reuters Events: Responsible Business (June 23-24, New York) unites 500 influential voices to help you navigate today's complex sustainability landscape with confidence. As the sustainability field evolves, RBUSA offers the community, insights, and strategic framework needed to confidently deliver results and carve a strategy for the future of sustainability.
3BL Members can attend with an exclusive discount code. Register and use the code RB3BL100 to save $100 on your pass.
This year's agenda delivers answers through an unparalleled program covering the entire spectrum of a sustainability executive's responsibilities and a reimagined onsite experience.
This is a must-attend event for those looking to join a community of like-minded professionals and solution providers who are committed to being confidently sustainable to deliver results and defy disruption.
Speakers joining in June:

  • Philippe Cousteau Jr., Emmy-Nominated Ocean Storyteller, Author, Ocean Entrepreneur. Founder of EarthEcho International & Co-Founder of Voyacy Ventures
  • Gina McCarthy, Former White House Advisor, The White House
  • Ann Tracy, Chief Sustainability Officer, Colgate-Palmolive
  • Nancy Mahon, Chief Sustainability Officer, Estee Launder
  • Laura Kohler, Chief Sustainability Officer, Kohler
  • Nate Hurst, Chief Sustainability Officer, Visa
  • Dave Stangis, Chief Sustainability Officer, Apollo
  • Scott Childress, Chief Sustainability Officer, UPS
  • Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, CMO & Merchandising, Whole Foods
  • Michael Tears, Head of Sustainability & Energy, Kimberly-Clark
  • Bhushan Joshi, Head of Sustainability, Ericsson
  • Nicole Karlebach, ESG General Counsel, Mars Wrigley
  • Pamela Gill-Alabaster, Head of Sustainability, Kenvue
  • Alejandra Castro, Vice President Sustainability, Bayer
  • Korab Zuka, President, Sustainability, Novartis

Register and use the code RB3BL100 to save $100 on your pass.
For information on speaking, attendance or sponsorship, please contact: Alexia Croft, Project Director

Read More

MENAFN23042025007202015466ID1109464392

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search