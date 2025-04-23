403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Reuters Events: Responsible Business - Exclusive Discount For 3BL Members
(MENAFN- 3BL) April 23, 2025 /3BL/ - Reuters Events: Responsible Business (June 23-24, New York) unites 500 influential voices to help you navigate today's complex sustainability landscape with confidence. As the sustainability field evolves, RBUSA offers the community, insights, and strategic framework needed to confidently deliver results and carve a strategy for the future of sustainability.
3BL Members can attend with an exclusive discount code. Register and use the code RB3BL100 to save $100 on your pass.
This year's agenda delivers answers through an unparalleled program covering the entire spectrum of a sustainability executive's responsibilities and a reimagined onsite experience.
This is a must-attend event for those looking to join a community of like-minded professionals and solution providers who are committed to being confidently sustainable to deliver results and defy disruption.
Speakers joining in June:
Register and use the code RB3BL100 to save $100 on your pass.
3BL Members can attend with an exclusive discount code. Register and use the code RB3BL100 to save $100 on your pass.
This year's agenda delivers answers through an unparalleled program covering the entire spectrum of a sustainability executive's responsibilities and a reimagined onsite experience.
This is a must-attend event for those looking to join a community of like-minded professionals and solution providers who are committed to being confidently sustainable to deliver results and defy disruption.
Speakers joining in June:
-
Philippe Cousteau Jr., Emmy-Nominated Ocean Storyteller, Author, Ocean Entrepreneur. Founder of EarthEcho International & Co-Founder of Voyacy Ventures
Gina McCarthy, Former White House Advisor, The White House
Ann Tracy, Chief Sustainability Officer, Colgate-Palmolive
Nancy Mahon, Chief Sustainability Officer, Estee Launder
Laura Kohler, Chief Sustainability Officer, Kohler
Nate Hurst, Chief Sustainability Officer, Visa
Dave Stangis, Chief Sustainability Officer, Apollo
Scott Childress, Chief Sustainability Officer, UPS
Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, CMO & Merchandising, Whole Foods
Michael Tears, Head of Sustainability & Energy, Kimberly-Clark
Bhushan Joshi, Head of Sustainability, Ericsson
Nicole Karlebach, ESG General Counsel, Mars Wrigley
Pamela Gill-Alabaster, Head of Sustainability, Kenvue
Alejandra Castro, Vice President Sustainability, Bayer
Korab Zuka, President, Sustainability, Novartis
Register and use the code RB3BL100 to save $100 on your pass.
For information on speaking, attendance or sponsorship, please contact: Alexia Croft, Project Director
Read More
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment