Empowering Sacramento’S Workforce: Masons Of California, Cal EPIC And SCUSD Launch Green Career Pathways Program To Support Underserved Students

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Masons of California, the California Energy, Power, and Innovation Collaborative (Cal EPIC), and Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) have announced the launch of the Green Career Pathways program, a transformative new initiative designed to prepare more than 150 students from six of SCUSD's most under-resourced high schools for high-demand careers in the manufacturing roles for clean energy and transportation technologies.

This innovative partnership will provide students with hands-on training, career certifications, and real-world experiences in green power generation, electric vehicle (EV) charging technologies and workplace safety. At the official launch event, program leaders and supporters gathered at the California Mobility Center to unveil the program and spotlight its long-term impact on workforce development, sustainability and educational equity across Sacramento.

“We're not just building career pathways – we're building futures,” said Orville Thomas, CEO of Cal EPIC.“California continues to lead the way in new energy and transportation technologies, and this program will teach students the skills for long-term job opportunities in manufacturing and maintenance of clean tech.”

Addressing a Crisis Through CTE

Career and Technical Education (CTE) has proven to be a powerful force for change, especially for the district's most vulnerable students. According to SCUSD data, students experiencing homelessness (SEH) who complete CTE pathways graduate at a rate of 96%, compared to just 68% of all SEH students. In fact, youth without a high school diploma are 4.5 times more likely to experience homelessness later in life, underscoring the life-changing potential of programs like Green Career Pathways.

“SCUSD is committed to preparing all students for life after graduation,” said Lisa Allen, Superintendent of Sacramento City Unified School District.“By aligning our district's educational offerings with industry needs, we're giving students the tools to break cycles of poverty and step into stable, fulfilling careers in Sacramento's growing green energy sector.”

A Model for Workforce Readiness

The Green Career Pathways program directly responds to Sacramento's increasing demand for skilled workers in the energy, construction, and utilities industries – the fourth-largest employment sector in the region, generating over 1,000 new jobs per year. Students will exit the program with certifications that prepare them for immediate employment, helping them avoid student debt while establishing long-term career stability.

“Today's launch of the Green Career Pathways program is a powerful commitment to our students, our environment, and a more equitable clean energy future,” said Congresswoman Doris Matsui (CA-07).“Sacramento is moving forward and investing in local solutions that prepare the next generation for good-paying, climate-resilient careers so all can thrive.”

In the Sacramento region, students who complete high school with technical training can earn competitive wages in growing clean energy careers. In-demand roles include:



Electric vehicle charging technician ($48,976)

Natural gas mechanic ($50,986) Hydrogen energy system operations engineer ($84,444)



“California's clean energy goals require a workforce that's as diverse and resilient as the communities we serve,” said Doug Ismail, President of the California Masonic Foundation.“Career and Technical Education doesn't just teach technical skills – it builds confidence, adaptability, and a mindset of lifelong learning. These are essential traits for navigating a changing economy. This program ensures every student – regardless of background or circumstance – has a clear path to success and the opportunity to help power California's future.”

In addition to hands-on technical training, students will engage in soft skills development, mentorship, and career exploration through partnerships with local employers and experts. Live demonstrations during today's launch showcased the kind of training students will receive, ranging from EV battery modules to personal protective equipment and solar technologies.

About the Masons of California

The Masons of California have more than 35,000 members and more than 330 lodges located throughout the state. It is guided by the enduring belief that everyone has the ability to make the world a better place. Through Freemasonry, members make true friends, improve themselves, and make a positive impact on our communities. The California Masonic Foundation is committed to making a profound difference in our local communities and touches the lives of thousands of Californians each year. Learn more at and follow us on Facebook and Instagram .

About Cal EPIC

Cal EPIC (California Energy, Power, and Innovation Collaborative), formerly the California Mobility Center, works to help California achieve its climate goals and create economic opportunity by accelerating research, development, and manufacturing of new energy and transportation technologies. Cal EPIC's workforce development programs build strong partnerships between education systems, employers, and high-growth industries to create equitable, future-focused career pathways.

About Sacramento City Unified School District

SCUSD serves nearly 40,000 students across diverse neighborhoods in California's capital city, with a mission to ensure every student is prepared for college, career, and life.

