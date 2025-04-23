Blackbaud And Association Of Fundraising Professionals Support Global Fundraisers Through Continued Partnership

At AFP ICON, Blackbaud Will Host Educational Sessions and Learning Labs Around Human-Centered AI and Fundraising

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB ), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, is proud to once again be the presenting sponsor of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) ICON conference, taking place April 27-29 in Seattle this year.

AFP ICON is the largest gathering of fundraising professionals in the world, attracting thousands of attendees each year. At this year's conference, which will celebrate the theme of "Elevating Impact," Blackbaud will host several educational sessions and learning labs focused on human-centric fundraising, including topics like building donor trust through fundraising and finance collaboration, engaging peers and volunteers for deeper impact, and leveraging a human-AI partnership to focus on relationship building. Attendees can also stop by the Blackbaud booth to demo product features and updates, including a sneak peek at the soon-to-be-released Constant Contact integration for Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT® that will streamline digital marketing efforts and allow fundraisers to connect with donors more effectively.

"It's a privilege to continue our partnership with AFP to promote effective and ethical fundraising globally," said Catherine LaCour, chief marketing officer, Blackbaud. "By offering scholarships, leadership development, educational programs, and insights, we aim to empower fundraisers in their mission to improve the world. While we stay connected with our customers and support AFP throughout the year, the energy of gathering in person is truly special, making this event a highlight for us."

Blackbaud has been a prominent supporter of AFP for several years, supporting leadership development within the fundraising community. Through the Blackbaud Development Fund, the AFP Foundation has been able to provide scholarships to fundraisers from underrepresented groups to attend events such as AFP LEAD and AFP ICON. Blackbaud has also provided support for AFP's Emerging Leaders Mentor Program, which connects young professionals and those new to the profession with mentors to help develop leadership skills and create an inclusive and equitable future for the profession.

"Blackbaud's continued partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, equity, and leadership development in the fundraising profession," said Chris Amos, senior director of business development at AFP. "Their support of AFP ICON, AFP LEAD, and cornerstone programs like the Emerging Leaders Mentor Program demonstrates a meaningful investment in both the present and future of fundraising. We're proud to partner with Blackbaud again in 2025, and we deeply value their role in helping us elevate impact across the global fundraising community."

AFP ICON attendees can learn more by visiting Blackbaud at booth #911.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB ) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at or follow us on X/Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

About AFP

Since 1960, the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) has been the standard-bearer for professionalism in fundraising. The association works to advance effective and ethical philanthropy by providing advocacy, research, education, mentoring, collaboration and technology opportunities for the world's largest network of professional fundraisers. AFP's 26,000 members in more than 240 chapters raise over $100 billion annually for a wide variety of charitable organizations and causes across the globe. For more information, go to .

About the AFP Partners Program

The AFP Partners Program provides participating organizations with year-round opportunities to engage the fundraising community and pursue corporate social responsibility through tangential support of the causes for which they work. Through thought leadership, marketing, content, and professional development channels, AFP Partners position themselves as industry leaders committed to advancing philanthropy and ethical fundraising worldwide. Their financial and programmatic support also enables AFP to develop highly competent fundraisers and educate the public on the industry's ability to fuel societal change in critical arenas like education, healthcare, community development, equity and inclusion, and countless other missions.

