Cablefree Announces Partnership With Cogent Distribution

- Stephen Patrick, CEO of CableFreeOXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CableFree Partners with Cogent Distribution to Enhance 5G Network Deployment in the UKIn brief: CableFree, a leading 5G RAN and backhaul vendor, announces a partnership with Cogent Distribution to distribute its high-performance private 5G network solutions across the UK, enabling faster deployment and enhanced customer support.CableFree, a global leader in private 5G wireless connectivity solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with Cogent Distribution Ltd, a trusted value-added distributor in the UK and Ireland. This collaboration will streamline the availability of CableFree's 4G and 5G LTE products, significantly reducing lead times and accelerating the deployment of private 5G networks for customers.Stephen Patrick, CEO of CableFree, said:“We are thrilled to partner with Cogent Distribution, whose expertise and robust distribution network will enhance our ability to serve a broader customer base in the UK. This partnership strengthens our commitment to delivering cutting-edge 5G solutions with unmatched speed, reliability, and support, empowering our customers to harness the full potential of private 5G networks.”Anita Mistry, Sales Director at Cogent Distribution, said:“We are excited to bring onboard world-renowned wireless networking vendor CableFree. Their private 5G solutions perfectly complement our existing portfolio, and we are eager to add value with our services and support, including stock holding, pre-sale and technical resources, demos, proofs of concept, training and more.”CableFree's range of professional wireless products, offering high capacities, enhanced security, low latency, high reliability, and interference-free performance. Their modular design, rapid installation, and ease of upgrades make them ideal for applications such as fixed rural broadband, safe city initiatives, mobility, automation, and security.With flexible customization and cost-effective ownership, CableFree's solutions are the preferred choice for organizations seeking to leverage 5G technology.For further information, visit the CableFree website:

