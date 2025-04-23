Lawsuit For Investors In Shares Of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) Announced By The Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of the Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD ).

On February 19, 2025, aNASDAQ: TTD investor filed a lawsuit over alleged securities laws violations by The Trade Desk, Inc. The plaintiff alleged that between May 09, 2024 and February 12, 2025, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, including that Trade Desk was experiencing significant, ongoing, self-inflicted execution challenges rolling out Kokai, including transitioning clients to Kokai from the Company's older platform Solimar, that such execution challenges meaningfully delayed the Kokai Rollout, that Trade Desk's inability to effectively execute the Kokai Rollout negatively impacted the Company's business and operations, particularly revenue growth, and that as a result of the above, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

