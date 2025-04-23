Al Ansari Exchange And Visa Extend Strategic Partnership, Accelerating The Future Of Digital Payments

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Al Ansari Exchange, the leading remittance and foreign exchange service provider in the UAE and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services, today announced the extension of its strategic partnership with Visa, a global leader in digital payments.

This agreement represents the continuation of a robust and enduring collaboration, focused on driving innovation, facilitating expansion, and redefining the customer experience through advanced digital payment solutions and card services.

Over the preceding five years, the partnership has yielded significant advancements, including substantial growth in the prepaid cardholder base, the seamless integration of digital payment technologies, and the implementation of enhanced fraud mitigation strategies leveraging Visa's AI-powered security products. Furthermore, joint initiatives have been undertaken to promote financial literacy and empower communities. These achievements have firmly established both organizations as leaders in the dynamic evolution of the payments sector.

According to Rashed A. Al Ansari, Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange,“Our alliance with Visa transcends a conventional partnership; it embodies a shared commitment to progressive development, technological innovation, and a customer-centric ethos. Looking forward, we reaffirm our dedication to leveraging this strong foundation to collaboratively engineer the future of payment solutions.”

Commenting on the partnership, Salima Gutieva, Visa's VP and Country Manager for UAE said:“Our extended partnership with Al Ansari Exchange marks a significant milestone in Visa's journey to reshape the money movement landscape in the UAE through cutting-edge security and innovation. Together with Al Ansari Exchange, we are delivering a better, more reliable experience for consumers, paving the way for a dynamic future in digital payments.”

This renewed commitment underscores a shared vision to enhance the security, inclusivity, and intuitiveness of payment mechanisms. With a heightened emphasis on digital transformation and the deployment of next-generation payment technologies, Al Ansari Exchange and Visa are poised to unlock new opportunities and deliver significant value across the financial services ecosystem.