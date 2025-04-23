DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Onsite Mammography, LLC Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at Onsite Mammography, LLC (“Onsite Mammography”). Onsite learned of suspicious activity on its network in October 2024. To join this case, go HERE .

About Onsite Mammography, LLC

Onsite Mammography collaborates with medical facilities throughout the U.S. to ensure patients have access to imaging services as part of their healthcare experience.

What happened?

In October 2024, Onsite Mammography discovered unusual activity involving an employee's email account. The company launched an investigation to secure its email environment and determined that an unauthorized third party had gained access to an employee's account. During this time, specific health-related information about patients was compromised. Up to 357,265 individuals have been affected by this data breach.

What type of information was stolen?

The personal information in the compromised files may have included:

Names in combination with other personal identifiers



How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning Onsite Mammography, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Onsite Mammography data breach.

