AI Agents Market Worth $52.62 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report for AI Agents Market is anticipated to experience substantial expansion, rising from a value of USD 7.84 billion in 2025 to a substantial USD 52.62 billion by the year 2030. This growth trajectory reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.3% over the forecast period. The main factor driving the adoption of AI agents is the rising need for automation that enhances efficiency and decision-making across industries. Businesses face pressure to streamline operations and cut costs, and AI agents effectively automate repetitive tasks and analyze large datasets. They can manage multiple inquiries at once, enabling faster responses and allowing human agents to focus on complex issues. In fields like investment banking and healthcare, AI is used for data analysis and pattern recognition to support timely decisions. This automation improves efficiency and allows companies to expand services without hiring more staff, making AI agents crucial for growth and competitiveness. Browse in-depth TOC on " AI Agents Market" 488 - Tables

35 - Figures

464 - Pages Download PDF Brochure @ Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2020–2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025–2030 Forecast units USD (Million) Segments covered Offering, Agent System, Product Type, Agent Role, End User, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), AWS (US), NVIDIA (US), Meta (US), Salesforce (US), OpenAI (US), LivePerson (US), Tempus AI (US), Kore (US), LeewayHertz (US), CS DISCO (US), Aerogility (UK), GupShup (US), HireVue (US), Helpshift (US), Fluid AI (India), Amelia (US), Irisity (Sweden), Cogito (US), SmartAction (US), Cognosys (Canada), Aisera (US), Markovate (US), Rasa (US), Stability AI (UK), Infinitus Systems (US), Sierra (US), Level AI (US), Sybill (US), Truva (US), Leena AI (US), Tars (US), Talkie (US), HeyMilo AI (US), CUJO AI (US), K Health (US), Locale (US), Newo (US), Beam AI (US), and Cognigy (Germany), CausaLens (UK), Krisp (US), Relevance AI (Australia), Spell (Germany), BlueJ (US), Luminance (UK), LawGeex (US), and Tovie AI (UK).

Ready-to-deploy agents segment to account for largest market share during forecast period

The major factor driving the use of pre-made (ready-to-deploy) AI agents is the pressing need for fast and affordable AI agents that require minimal technical knowledge to implement. These pre-set AI agents provide companies with a quick method to improve operations without the time-consuming custom development process. For example, businesses such as Zendesk offer AI-driven chatbots that can be easily added to customer support platforms to automate replies and enhance customer service right away. Salesforce also provides pre-built AI tools for sales and marketing automation, allowing companies to customize customer engagements and improve campaigns easily. The quick deployment and proven effectiveness of these agents make them an appealing choice for companies intending to use AI efficiently in a fast-moving market.

Request Sample Pages@

By end user, enterprises segment to account for larger market share than consumers segment in 2025

Enterprise end users are the most significant contributors to the AI agent market as the scale of their operations is massive and complicated, keeping them in constant demand for AI-enabled automation, efficiency, and data-driven decision-making processes. These companies typically manage vast amounts of data and complex workflow systems with numerous clients, making them potential beneficiaries of AI agents that can streamline processes, enhance customer satisfaction, and provide insightful reports. For instance, IBM and Microsoft use AI agents in managing their IT desks, where these agents respond to basic support problems, thus reducing response periods while leaving enough time for human beings to handle difficult issues. In financial services, firms like JPMorgan Chase employ AI agents to detect cases of fraud or manage risks by analyzing millions of transactions instantly to flag suspicious acts or behavior patterns within them. In the retail sector, companies like Amazon employ AI agents to bring a personalized experience to their clients, ensure an efficient supply chain, and regulate pricing strategies.

By region, North America to hold largest market share by value in 2025

North America's leading position in the AI agents market is mainly because of its unmatched focus on technological advancement, significant financial backing, and early AI acceptance in various industries. Tech leaders like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are at the forefront of developing AI agents and integrating them extensively into both their operations and those of their clients. One example is how Amazon has transformed the effectiveness of its logistics and supply chain management through the implementation of AI agents, allowing for extensive real-time tracking, inventory control, and predictive analytics. The utilization of AI agents within Microsoft's Azure platform is enabling businesses throughout North America to automate intricate procedures and improve decision-making with insights powered by AI. Bank of America's AI-powered virtual assistant, Erica, has gained popularity for delivering customized customer assistance and financial guidance, handling more than one billion client interactions since it was introduced. North America's emphasis on AI in healthcare is also demonstrated through companies such as IBM Watson Health, which uses AI agents to help with clinical decision-making and patient care. North America has the biggest and most advanced market for AI agents worldwide due to the strong venture capital ecosystem and government backing for AI research in the region.

Inquire Before Buying@

Top Key Companies in AI Agents Market:

The major players in the AI agents market include Google (US), Amelia (US), IBM (US), OpenAI (US), and AWS (US). Some of the SMEs and startups are Fluid AI (India), Stability AI (UK), Cognigy (Germany), Aisera (US), and Cognosys (Canada).

Browse Adjacent Markets : Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Small Language Model (SLM) Market - Global Forecast to 2032

Legal AI Software Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Edge AI Software Market - Global Forecast to 2030

AI as a Service Market - Global Forecast to 2029

AI in Finance Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Get access to the latest updates on AI Agents Companies and AI Agents Industry

About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets , and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth . With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations , we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM , which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website:

Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED