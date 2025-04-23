Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aegis Brands Inc.

2025-04-23 10:19:59
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:17 AM EST - Aegis Brands Inc. : Announced the reopening of its St. Louis Bar & Grill location in Newmarket, Ontario. The restaurant is the first to unveil the brand's refreshed design following the company's rebrand and launches with its newly revitalized menu. A long-standing fixture in the community, the location reopens under new franchise ownership and represents the next evolution of the St. Louis Bar & Grill experience. Aegis Brands Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.33.

