KHP Capital Partners Closes $300 Million Hotel Investment Fund

MENAFN - PR Newswire) KHP will continue to capitalize on the team's deep experience in hotel operations and development, focusing on the acquisition of hotels that can benefit from enhanced branding and management, renovation and repositioning of hotels in need of capital, and adaptive reuse of historic buildings. The company has an extensive track-record of success with these strategies, including the renovation of the Pan Pacific in Seattle, WA, which will be relaunched as the 1 Hotel Seattle in May 2025, and the recent transformation of the Le Meridien in San Francisco into the Jay Hotel, which is now part of Marriott's Autograph Collection.

KHP Fund VI will continue the firm's value-add focus on lifestyle hotels.

KHP was formed in 2015 by Mike Depatie, Joe Long, and Ben Rowe as the continuation of the hotel real estate private equity business they started while leading Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. Prior to the sale of Kimpton to InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG) in January 2015, this team also oversaw the company's hotel and restaurant management business.

Over the last ten years, KHP has grown to $1 billion of equity under management, and the KHP funds collectively own sixteen hotels, with an additional two investments in hotel credit. Today the company is led by Managing Partners Ben Rowe and Joe Long, and Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Jeff Stulmaker.

"We are very pleased with the level of investor support for this new fund," Ben Rowe said. "In addition to strong support from our existing investors, we've expanded our LP base with several new highly respected institutional partners. With this new fund, we are ideally positioned to take advantage of what should be a particularly favorable investing environment over the next few years."

The new fund has made three investments to date. The first two deals include the ongoing adaptive reuse conversion of a historic office building in Charlotte, NC into a 240-room lifestyle hotel, and the acquisition of the first mortgage note on a lifestyle hotel in Seattle, WA. The fund closed on its third investment, the acquisition of the Hotel Viking in Newport, RI, on April 17th. The remainder of the fund is expected to be deployed over the next two years and, with co-invest equity and leverage, should translate into nearly $1 billion of buying power. KHP expects to invest in a total of 8 to 10 projects through this fund, focusing on opportunities in major U.S. markets and select leisure destinations.

"The final closing of our sixth fund comes at the perfect time to capitalize on the lingering distress from COVID and the elevated interest rate environment," said Jeff Stulmaker. "With our value-add strategies that focus on driving operational upside, the renovation and repositioning of under-capitalized hotels and conversion of distressed historic office buildings to hotel use, we are well positioned to take advantage of the current environment to make compelling lifestyle hotel investments."

KHP Capital Partners is a real estate private equity firm focused on investments in lifestyle hotels. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, KHP invests across the United States, generating superior risk-adjusted returns by focusing on disciplined acquisition criteria and implementing value-add investment strategies that capitalize on the team's deep experience in hotel operations and development. Prior to raising KHP Fund VI, the KHP leadership team oversaw the investment and management of the five prior KHP Funds, representing over $1.1 billion of equity committed to acquire and develop 42 hotels over the last 20 years. The firm's current assets under management total $1 billion of equity.

