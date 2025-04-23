Datenna, Exiger, Divergent 3D, DSU / GOED, SAS Institute And AMD Join As Sponsors For SCSP's AI+ Expo

ARLINGTON, Va., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP), a non-partisan, non-profit project dedicated to strengthening America's long-term competitiveness in artificial intelligence (AI), announced new and returning sponsors for their second AI+ Expo , scheduled for June 2-4, 2025 in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. :



Datenna is an open-source intelligence (OSINT) software company that seeks to empower governments with actionable insights on China's defense, technological, and economic landscape.

Exiger is a supply chain AI company that helps public and private sector organizations gain visibility into their supplier ecosystems through its 1Exiger platform, which uses proprietary data and agentic AI to surface risks, automate compliance, accelerate compliance, reduce costs and drive supply chain resilience.

Divergent is an advanced manufacturing company that has invented and built an end-to-end factory system called the Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPSTM) to engineer automatically and optimally, additively manufacture, and flexibly assemble complex integrated vehicle structures and subsystems for automotive, aerospace, and defense customers.

Dakota State University, in Madison, S.D., is a special focus STEM institution which focuses on the development, application, implications, and impacts of computing, information technologies and cyber security in all areas of human endeavor.

The South Dakota Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) is committed to growing businesses in South Dakota. With a wide range of resources, including financing, research, networking, and regulatory support, GOED helps new and existing businesses drive growth and success in the state.

SAS Institute provides the public sector with data and AI solutions for new innovations aimed at enhancing productivity and powering government leader decision making. AMD advances innovation in AI, high-performance computing, graphics, and adaptive computing to serve enterprises and nations, scientists and entrepreneurs, artists and engineers.

"We are excited to once again have the support of Datenna, Exiger and Dakota State University and the South Dakota Governor's Office of Economic Development at this year's AI+ Expo," said SCSP President Ylli Bajraktari. "And I am happy to welcome AMD, Divergent 3D and SAS as new sponsors. Their participation will broaden the experiences of our attendees, showcasing new and different technologies."

"In an era of strategic competition with China, sound decisions begin with clear, data-driven insights," said Datenna CEO Jaap van Etten. "The SCSP AI+ Expo is a vital forum for shaping the future of policymaking powered by AI. Datenna is proud to bring our China OSINT capabilities to support government decision makers, especially in the defense and intelligence sectors."

"AI has ushered in a new era for global economic competitiveness, breakthrough innovation, and national security, and forums like SCSP's AI + Expo are key to quickly identifying and acting on those applications that dismantle roadblocks, solve massive challenges, and supercharge efficiency," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels.

"We appreciate SCSP AI+ Expo bringing together partners from government, industry, and academia to talk about translating innovation into impact," said Divergent Technologies, Inc. Founder & Executive Chairman Kevin Czinger. "AI is more than just efficiency – it's shaping America's competitive edge as we reindustrialize, onshore critical capabilities, and rebuild American manufacturing."

"At last year's event, SCSP successfully demonstrated their ability to convene individuals from industry, government, and academia to build relationships around AI and emerging technologies. Dakota State is pleased to sponsor this event again in 2025, providing an opportunity for these stakeholders to come together and continue discussions on critical considerations with these emerging technologies," said Dr. José-Marie Griffiths, Dakota State University President.

"South Dakota's future is built on embracing and advancing new technologies," said Commissioner of the South Dakota Governor's Office of Economic Development Joe Fiala. "We're committed to keeping South Dakota Open for Opportunity, and supporting the AI+ Expo reflects our mission to create an economic environment where the next generation can succeed. We're proud to sponsor this event to help drive AI innovation, ensure workforce development, and position South Dakota as a leader in emerging technologies."

"We're proud to sponsor SCSP's AI+ Expo and collaborate with government, industry and academia representatives to continue to prioritize secure and trustworthy AI," said Jared Peterson, senior vice president of Platform Engineering at SAS. "It's important for the public and private sectors in the U.S. to work together to ensure AI is employed effectively to help us stay competitive – and innovative."

"The SCSP AI+ Expo is a forum that removes barriers and elevates dialogue among public, private and academic sectors," said AMD Senior Vice President, Global AI Markets Keith Strier. "Convening in our nation's capital, this is a powerful setting for collaboration and tackling complex issues. As a proud sponsor, AMD aims to engage stakeholders and partners across the AI ecosystem, building a more competitive, secure, and resilient AI future for America and its partners."

The three-day AI+ Expo is free to attend and aims to educate the public on AI and other emerging technologies shaping the modern world. Last year's event featured 29 sponsors, 156 exhibitors, over 400 speakers , and drew more than 10,000 attendees from 84 countries . With the show floor almost sold out, this year's Expo is expected to draw even greater participation.

In addition to the Expo, SCSP will host The Exchange: Advancing the Legacy of Innovation and National Security , co-located with the Expo. For more information about SCSP, the AI+ Expo, and The Exchange, visit .

