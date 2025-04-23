Bigid Sets New Standard For Privacy Enforcement With AI-Automated Data Retention And Deletion To Meet Global Regulatory Demands

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID, the leader in data security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management, today unveiled groundbreaking AI-driven capabilities for automated data retention, minimization, and deletion - delivering the industry's first platform to natively enforce privacy policies across all data, at scale. Designed to meet the growing demands of global regulations like GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA, these innovations enable organizations to automate complex privacy workflows - from business-aligned retention scheduling to direct data deletion - across structured and unstructured data in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

As regulatory scrutiny intensifies and privacy programs mature, organizations face rising pressure to go beyond visibility and take direct, automated action on their data. BigID is redefining what's possible in privacy enforcement by providing the only unified platform that combines retention policy creation, regulatory mapping, and native deletion - all in one seamless solution built for legal, compliance, and privacy teams.

Key Innovations in BigID's New Privacy Enforcement Capabilities:



Retention Scheduling with Business Context: Define and enforce retention rules by record type with built-in business context - no code, no queries. BigID's industry-first retention scheduling makes the process intuitive, trackable, and designed specifically for legal and privacy teams.

Native Deletion at Scale: Automatically delete expired or unnecessary data directly at the source. BigID is the only platform offering built-in deletion across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, reducing risk and minimizing exposure to non-compliance.

Regulatory-Based Retention Mapping: Centralize fragmented rules into a single source of truth. BigID enables the mapping of retention policies to regulations like HIPAA and GDPR, ensuring consistency and streamlining audit readiness. Automated Retention & Minimization: Apply retention rules across all data types with automation from identification to deletion. BigID provides end-to-end automation to ensure that data is properly managed, retained, or disposed according to business rules and regulatory requirements.

"Customers aren't just asking for visibility anymore; they need enforcement," said David Ray, Chief Privacy Officer at BigID. "BigID is delivering what others can't: native, automated action. From industry-first retention schedules to actual deletion, we help privacy teams move from reactive to proactive, from policy to proof."

By transforming static privacy policies into automated, scalable workflows, BigID empowers organizations to reduce risk, lower operational overhead, and prove compliance with a growing number of global privacy regulations. These latest capabilities continue BigID's commitment to innovation and leadership in helping organizations operationalize data privacy at scale.

About BigID

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape.

BigID has earned numerous accolades, including being highlighted as CRN's top 100 security companies two years in a row in 2024 and 2023, a finalist in CRN's 2024 Tech Innovator Awards, recognized as the most innovative security company of the year for its AI data security in the 2024 Globee Awards, and named as a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards. Additionally, BigID's impressive growth earned it a spot on the 2024 Deloitte 500 for the fourth consecutive year, one of CNBC's Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise, named to the Forbes Cloud 100, and recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year.

