Ultra I&C Acquires Expeditionary Engineering To Strengthen Airborne Communications Capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Intelligence & Communications (Ultra I&C) a defense technology company specializing in secure communications and advanced tactical networking solutions for military operations, has acquired Expeditionary Engineering, a San Diego-based company focused on Software Programmable Open Systems Compliant (SPOC) 3U VPX technology for airborne, expeditionary, and remote Department of Defense operations. This acquisition enhances Ultra I&C's high-performance processing capabilities for advanced networking and communications systems, expands edge computing across multiple defense platforms, and strengthens its software deployment capabilities for distributed tactical environments.

Expeditionary Engineering designs, manufactures and delivers modular, ruggedized solutions for aerospace and defense applications where size, weight, and power constraints are critical. The company's hardware platforms provide critical infrastructure for tactical edge software applications across aircraft, ground vehicles, and operations centers while maintaining stringent SWaP requirements. Expeditionary Engineering currently provides advanced battle management systems, next-generation command and control capabilities, and multi-domain systems integration to the U.S. Air Force DAF Battle Network.

The company's 3U VPX technology will integrate with Ultra I&C's existing encryption and software-defined communications systems to create a unified hardware-software solution supporting mission-essential functions including command and control (C2), sensor data processing, and software-defined secure communications. This integration enables enhanced computational performance and advanced software deployment at the tactical edge, where performance and reliability are paramount.

"At the core of every long-range targeting chain is a high-performance processor, empowering our warfighters with the decision advantage needed to outpace adversaries," said Jon Rucker, President and CEO of Ultra I&C. "The acquisition of Expeditionary Engineering strengthens our ability to deliver open, modular, and rapidly upgradable command and control systems-ensuring our customers maintain decision superiority while maximizing interoperability in an evolving battlespace."

About Ultra I&C

Ultra I&C has generations of experience fielding tactical communications, command and control, and cyber security technologies for the most challenging defense applications. Ultra I&C connects the multi-domain battlespace and ensures secure information advantage in high-threat environments. These innovative solutions are an integral operational component for the U.S. Department of Defense, the UK Ministry of Defence, the Canadian Department of National Defence and many more defense organizations worldwide. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX with locations and manufacturing facilities around the globe. For more information, visit .

Media Inquiries

Amanda Rudolph, Vice President of Marketing and Communications: amanda@ultra- ic

SOURCE Ultra I&C

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED