Charter Next Generation Earns Silver Ecovadis Medal For Sustainability Performance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Awarded under EcoVadis' more rigorous 2024 criteria, CNG's latest assessment resulted in a Silver Medal-its highest rating to date. The 2025 score advances the company from Bronze to Silver and places it in the 87percentile among more than 130,000 companies evaluated worldwide.

"We're proud to receive the Silver Medal from EcoVadis-and even prouder of what it represents: continuous improvement, strong governance, and a deep commitment to doing what's right for our people, our planet, and our future," said Lisa Alteri , Chief Growth and Strategy Officer at CNG. "This achievement is the result of our employee-owners' passion, dedication, and ownership mindset."



Key highlights from the EcoVadis assessment in the Manufacture of Plastics Products sector :



Top 1% of companies for "Environment"

Top 7% for "Overall Score"

Top 10% for "Ethics"

Top 14% for "Sustainable Procurement" Earned Leader status on the Carbon Scorecard, recognizing CNG as "Best-in-class for Greenhouse Gas Management System"

The recognition underscores CNG's broader climate strategy and long-term commitment to decarbonization. As part of its science-based targets, the company aims to reduce its absolute Scopes 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42% and absolute Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 52% by 2030 (compared to a 2021 baseline) and aspires to be a net-zero organization by 2050.

"Sustainability is at the core of the innovations we pursue and the products we develop," added John Garnett , Senior Vice President of Sustainability, Technical, and Innovation. "Our goal is to help our customers meet their own sustainability targets through high-performance, circular material science solutions-ultimately enabling them to grow responsibly while reducing environmental impact."

This recognition builds on consecutive Bronze ratings in 2023 and 2024, signaling CNG's upward trajectory in sustainability performance and long-term investment in transparency, accountability, and ethical business practices.

"This milestone is just one step in our sustainability journey," Garnett adds. "We remain focused on addressing areas for improvement identified in the assessment and continuing to deliver on our purpose: Enhancing Lives for a Better World."

To view CNG's EcoVadis recognition profile or learn more about the EcoVadis scoring methodology, visit . Additional information on the company's sustainability progress can be found in its sustainability report or the dedicated sustainability section of its website.

About Charter Next Generation

Charter Next Generation (CNG ) is a recognized leader in sustainable material science solutions in North America, delivering high-performance specialty films and advanced materials for flexible packaging and other critical applications across the food, consumer goods, industrial, and healthcare markets. With 17 facilities across the U.S. and more than 2,500 employee-owners, we bring together manufacturing excellence and innovation to help address global challenges-from reducing waste and preserving food to advancing equity and promoting climate resilience. As a company with broad-based employee ownership and a proud partner of Ownership WorksTM, we're committed to creating long-term, sustainable value through shared success. Visit cnginc , follow us on LinkedIn , or contact [email protected] .

Media Contact

Contact: Katie Whalen

T: +1 (872) 870-1077

Media Relations: [email protected]

