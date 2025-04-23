Like-Nu Concrete Launches Revolutionary Spray-On Concrete Restoration Kit

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Resurfacing products are typically difficult to apply, not anymore. Like-Nu's solution offers an easy spray-on application that is quick to use and cost-effective. Homeowners can complete the restoration process in just one to two hours, with surfaces drying in as little as 30 minutes. With the Like-Nu Concrete Restoration Kit, the cost is under $1 per square foot, offering significant savings compared to traditional resurfacing, which averages $3 to $7 per square foot, or full concrete replacement, which can range from $20 to $30 per square foot.

The Like-Nu formula is engineered to blend seamlessly with existing concrete to restore its natural appearance. Unlike coatings and overlays that sit on top of the surface and often blister or peel due to trapped air and moisture, the Like-Nu formula permeates the concrete, allowing it to breathe. This ensures long-term durability and a like-new finish that resists UV damage and wear.

Like-Nu's Concrete Restoration Kit uses a proprietary specialized concrete formula, trusted by city engineers, home builders, a Major League Baseball stadium, and more. For the first time, this durable, professional-grade solution is available for contractors and homeowners looking to refresh their outdoor spaces without the hassle and expense of traditional concrete resurfacing or replacement.

"Our restoration kit is innovating how homeowners approach concrete repair," said Todd Harris, President of Like-Nu. "Backed by over 30 years of expertise in concrete restoration, this industry-first solution combines our professional proprietary formula with the convenience of a DIY kit. It's an affordable and durable way for homeowners to refresh their outdoor spaces while achieving professional results. We're proud to bring decades of innovation directly to homeowners and look forward to continuing to set the standard for high-quality and accessible restoration solutions."

About Like-Nu Concrete

Like-Nu Concrete has been a trusted partner in the commercial concrete market for over 30 years. Highly regarded as a pioneering force in concrete restoration, Like Nu is dedicated to developing innovative solutions that make professional-quality concrete repair accessible to both homeowners and contractors. With a focus on ease of use, cost-effectiveness, and durability, Like-Nu continues to set new standards in the concrete restoration industry. With the recent launch of its first nationwide product line, the company is extending its expertise to homeowners and contractors across the country. Combining decades of proven experience with a commitment to innovation, Like-Nu continues to lead the industry, delivering accessible and transformative solutions that set the standard for concrete restoration.

