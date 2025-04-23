Consolidated Analytics And Sagent Expand Dara Mortgage Claims Partnership

"Consolidated Analytics is excited to expand our partnership with Sagent to deliver quality results for our clients," said Arvin Wijay, CEO of Consolidated Analytics . "Dara Claims will improve efficiencies, reduce costs, and ensure compliance, ultimately delivering greater value to our mortgage banking clients." Paired with CA's Loss Analysis services, which uncover root causes and drive process improvements, this integration strengthens post-default servicing with transparency, accountability, and measurable ROI.

Dara Claims, part of Sagent's end-to-end servicing platform, Dara, introduces several new capabilities:



Operates with any servicing system of record.

Uses end-to-end data to power an effortless process for less risk, lower costs, and improved claim recovery. Leverages AI-driven real-time updates to instantly integrate regulatory changes across every type of FHA, VA, USDA, FNMA, FHLMC, and MI loans, ensuring servicers remain compliant.

"Sagent is pleased to continue working alongside industry leader Consolidated Analytics to drive innovation and efficiency across America's $14 trillion mortgage servicing ecosystem," said Geno Paluso, CEO of Sagent . "With this partnership, Sagent's Dara Claims will power America's top servicers in our shared mission to deliver positive homeowner outcomes."

About Consolidated Analytics, Inc.

Consolidated Analytics is an end-to-end mortgage services platform that delivers added value to clients in origination, servicing, and capital markets, from asset-level analysis to enterprise optimization. A leading provider of real estate valuation, risk management, and advisory services, our comprehensive suite of solutions encompasses due diligence, residential and commercial valuation, collateral risk assessment, process optimization, system implementation and utilization, and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to stay ahead in today's dynamic market.

About Sagent

Sagent powers America's top bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for, retain, and modernize the homeownership experience for millions of borrowers. Servicers use our flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions to engage borrowers and earn customer loyalty, lower servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles. Sagent is backed by Warburg Pincus, one of the world's leading private equity investors, and powers trillions in outstanding mortgage servicing for its customers. Visit to learn more.

