CINQCARE Announces Dr. Jessica Henderson Boyd As CMO

Boyd to lead medical strategy and enhance clinical models as CINQCARE expands its impact

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CINQCARE, a company delivering health and care where people live, with a deep commitment to high-needs, urban and rural communities, announced today that Dr. Jessica Henderson Boyd will join as Chief Medical Officer, effective May 2, 2025.

Dr. Boyd brings extensive leadership experience in caring for medically underserved communities, with a lifelong commitment to improving health outcomes.

"I'm thrilled to continue my life's work of making healthcare more accessible for those who too often have been left behind," said Boyd. "CINQCARE is meeting this moment by serving those who need care the most. By partnering and bringing both health and care to the home and into the community, CINQCARE is improving outcomes for their Family Members (patients) and lowering costs."

Dr. Boyd most recently served as the President and CEO of Unity Health Care, one of the nation's largest networks of community health centers, serving nearly 90,000 patients in Washington, DC. She previously served as Unity's Chief Medical Officer, leading its COVID-19 response while ensuring critical access to primary care.

As CEO, Boyd guided Unity Health Care's strategic direction across 27 locations, focusing on communities with limited access to care. She continued to practice medicine while serving as Chair of the Connected Care Network, and as a board member of the DC Primary Care Association, advancing value-based care and sustainable payment models.

"Dr. Boyd brings not only deep experience, but a true calling to serve," said Tony Welters, Founder and CEO of CINQCARE. "Her dedication to the people and places we serve aligns deeply with CINQCARE's purpose. I'm excited for the future we will build together."

Dr. Boyd began her career at Baltimore Medical System, where she became Chief Medical Officer. She has held leadership roles at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (and remains on the Board of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation) and McKinsey & Company. She is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the National Medical Association.

About CINQCARE

CINQCARE delivers health and care every day where you live, with a deep commitment to high-needs, urban and rural communities. We empower providers and caregivers to improve health, care, and well-being – improving outcomes and lowering cost. At CINQCARE, we champion a Culture of Care because we care. For more information, visit .

