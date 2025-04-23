XPENG Unveils AI-Driven Mobility Revolution At Auto Shanghai 2025



Next-Gen AI Brain: Launched the XPENG World Foundation Model with 35× the parameters of conventional VLA models, enabling real-time adaptation to complex driving scenarios

Ultra-Fast Charging Revolution: Debuted 5C Supercharging AI Battery technology delivering 420km range in just 10 minutes on the new P7+ flagship

Record-Breaking MPV XPENG X9: Achieved over 6,000 firm orders in 7 days - a new pure electric MPV industry record

IRON Humanoid Robot: Showcased full-stack self-developed IRON robots with human-like dexterity (22-DOF hands) and natural conversation capabilities Global Growth: Cumulative deliveries surpassing 700,000 units worldwide

SHANGHAI, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPENG Motors (“XPENG” or the“Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a globally-orientated high-tech automotive company, showcased its latest breakthroughs in smart electric vehicles (EVs) and artificial intelligence (AI), reinforcing its position as a global leader in AI-powered mobility solutions.

He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPENG, said, "Today marks a strategic evolution for XPENG - we're not merely launching products, but fundamentally redefining what an automotive company can be. Through our AI Tech Tree, we're building an integrated ecosystem where breakthrough innovations like our 5C Supercharging AI battery, Turing AI chip, and IRON robotics converge to create intelligent mobility solutions that learn, adapt, and transform transportation experiences."









Advancing the Frontiers of AI Mobility

Marking one year since achieving full-stack mass production of its AI system, XPENG has introduced the XPENG World Foundation Model - the next generation "AI Brain". This revolutionary architecture represents a leap in automotive intelligence, featuring 35 times the parameter count of conventional VLA (Vision-Language-Action) models. The system's self-optimizing capabilities enable real-time adaptation to unfamiliar driving scenarios, with its applications spanning AI-defined vehicles, robotics, and flying cars.









5C Ultra-Fast Charging Redefines EV Convenience

The spotlight shone on the world's first AI-defined car XPENG P7+. During the press conference, He Xiaopeng introduced the new Super Long Range Max Flagship Edition, equipped with XPENG's groundbreaking 5C Supercharging AI Battery technology. This innovation delivers an industry-leading 420km range with just 10 minutes of charging, while achieving an exceptional energy efficiency of 12.7kWh per 100km.









2025 XPENG X9 Begins Global Delivery

Following a grand launch event on April 15 in Hong Kong, XPENG has commenced worldwide deliveries of its 2025 X9 MPV. The updated model incorporates 496 enhancements, featuring the industry's first walk-through zero-gravity seats and standard high-level autonomous driving capabilities globally. Firm orders for the X9 surpassed 6,000 units within just seven days of launch, establishing a new record for pure electric MPVs.

XPENG delivered 94,008 vehicles in the first quarter of 2025, with overseas deliveries reaching 7,615 units - a year-over-year increase of 370%. The company continues to lead China's smart EV market while accelerating its global expansion. To date, XPENG has been delivering more than 700,000 units worldwide.











IRON Humanoid Robot Captures Global Attention

The XPENG exhibition became a must-visit destination thanks to the stunning demonstrations of XPENG IRON humanoid robots. Standing at 178cm with 22 degrees of freedom in its dexterous hands, IRON showcased remarkably human-like capabilities including natural conversation powered by XPENG's smart cockpit AI, smooth movements, and precise object manipulation. This full-stack self-developed robotics platform underscores XPENG's expanding technological capabilities beyond automotive applications.









About XPENG

Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading Chinese AI-driven mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs, catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers. With the rapid advancement of AI, XPENG aspires to become a global leader in AI mobility, with a mission to drive the Smart EV revolution through cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of mobility.

To enhance the customer experience, XPENG develops its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) technology and intelligent in-car operating system in-house, along with core vehicle systems such as the powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture (EEA). Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG also operates key offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam. Its Smart EVs are primarily manufactured at its facilities in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province.

XPENG is listed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX: 9868).

