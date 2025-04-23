Terramaster Launches U4-500 BBS Integrated Backup Server

Powerful Hardware for High-Performance Backup

Equipped with an Intel Core i3-1215U and 8GB DDR5, two 10GbE Ethernet ports, providing up to 20Gbps bandwidth and two M.2 NVMe slots enable Hyper Cache acceleration, U4-500 is ideal for demanding applications like video production, virtualized environments, and database management.

Massive Storage Capacity and Flexible Expansion

The U4-500 supports up to 96TB of raw storage with four 24TB HDDs. For additional capacity, it connects seamlessly to external USB storage via a USB 3.2 10Gbps interface, enabling expansion up to 132TB when paired with devices like the TerraMaster D6-320.

1U Rackmount Compact Design

Housed in a 1U rackmount chassis with a depth of just 360mm (14.17 inches) and weighing 3.2kg, the U4-500 is ideal for small offices, server rooms, or wall-mounted cabinets. Its tool-less installation fits most 2-column cabinets

Integrated Backup Solution with BBS

The U4-500 is powered by TOS 6 operating system and support TerraMaster BBS (Business Backup Suite), a comprehensive backup solution tailored for SMBs. With a one-time payment, BBS eliminates recurring software fees and imposes no limits on backup tasks or storage capacity.

Virtualization and Multimedia Capabilities

The U4-500 excels in virtualization with Docker Manager and VirtualBox, enabling efficient container and virtual machine management. Its 4K video decoding and compatibility with uPnP/DLNA protocols, alongside TerraMaster's Multimedia Server or third-party platforms like Plex and Emby, make it a powerful solution for streaming to PCs, smartphones, and TVs.

Availability

Now, TerraMaster U4-500 server is available globally. TerraMaster BBS Backup Servers also include T9-500 Pro, T12-500 Pro, U8-500 Plus, and U12-500 Plus, providing reliable data protection systems that ensure the security of enterprise data for all-sized organizations.

