Glimpact Report - 90% Of Apparel’S Environmental Impact Happens Before It’S Assembled

Beyond the label - using a methodology adopted by the European Union, the study finds 75% of an apparel product's environmental footprint stems from areas of impact beyond carbon emissions, and reveals raw material choices and specific manufacturing processes - not packaging, distribution, or even assembly - contribute up to 90% of product impact.

NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glimpact, the first platform for analyzing the overall systemic environmental impact of products and organizations, today released a new study assessing the true ecological cost of apparel from leading brands, including Patagonia, Reformation, H&M, Ralph Lauren, and Alo Yoga . The findings challenge conventional assumptions about sustainability in fashion, showing that carbon emissions account for just 23% of a typical apparel product's environmental footprint.

Using the Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) method, a scientific framework adopted by the European Union as the universal method for measuring environmental footprint through the ESPR regulation, Glimpact evaluated more than 100 apparel items across all life cycle stages from cradle to grave considering 16 environmental impact categories. These categories go beyond carbon footprint to include fine particle emissions, fossil resource use, and water use.









Among the study's most striking product-level findings:



Reformation's Tessa Hoodie, made from 100% organic cotton, had the highest impact of the women's sweatshirts tested. It surpassed Alo Yoga's Accolade Hoodie (which makes no sustainability claims) and Patagonia's Fitz Roy Icon Uprisal Hoody, made entirely from recycled materials.

Packaging and distribution, frequent focal points in ESG strategies, account for less than 7% of total product impact on average. Raw materials and manufacturing contribute more than 90% of a product's impact, making them the most effective targets for sustainability initiatives.



The study highlights the nuance behind material choices. For example, simply changing the source of cotton used in Reformation's hoodie could reduce its footprint by up to 40%. Similarly, changing dyeing processes, a major impact hotspot, could shrink Patagonia's hoodie footprint by over 10%.









Glimpact also analyzed men's pants across brands. Ralph Lauren's Straight Fit Linen-Cotton Pant showed a smaller environmental footprint than Patagonia's jeans and H&M's Slim Fit Chinos, due to the use of majority linen, a typically low-impact natural material.

“Carbon is just the tip of the iceberg,” said Christophe Girardier, CEO of Glimpact .“Because the environmental crisis is not just climate, it's systemic. While brands are investing significantly in sustainable packaging and carbon offsets, they ignore the fact that 90% of their impact comes from their raw materials and certain industrial processes like weaving and dyeing. The ecological transition of the fashion industry is only possible if brands measure their product's impact with the comprehensive and scientifically rigorous PEF methodology, so they can understand the real stakes of the environmental crisis.”

The findings come at a critical time as the European Union's Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), which came into force on July 18, 2024 and applies to the fashion industry, imposes on brands eco-design requirements and declarations of product environmental footprint according to the PEF method.

About Glimpact

Glimpact, a sustainability venture with operations in New York, France and Belgium, is the first digital platform enabling the assessment of the overall environmental impact of products and organizations based on the new scientific doctrine of the EU. It provides access to the Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) methodology, developed by the European scientific community and adopted by the EU in 2021. Glimpact allows all stakeholders to not only measure the environmental footprint of their products or organizations but more importantly, to identify effective actions to reduce it.

The French government has selected Glimpact as the coordinator for one of the methods considered in the government experiment on environmental labeling of food and textile products. The company is a member of the technical committee assisting the Ministry of Ecological Transition in defining the modalities of environmental labeling mandated by the Climate and Resilience Law. Glimpact has been chosen by the European Commission, following a global tender, to implement legislation for the battery and photovoltaic solar panel sectors. This legislation will require these actors to display the environmental footprint of their products measured using the PEF methodology.

Glimpact already boasts solid expertise and experience with major players in the industry and distribution, including Lacoste, Decathlon, Mars, Gant, Carrefour, Puratos, Manutan, Spadel, Adeo, Lyreco, Pimkie, Chantelle, Celio, Aigle, Galler, and Bewital.

