Adams Expands Presence In South Central Wisconsin With Acquisition Of Walser Electric

ELKHORN, WI, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Adams , a leading provider of electrical, generator, low voltage, heating and cooling, solar, and plumbing contracting services, today announced the acquisition of Walser Electric , a well-established commercial and industrial electrical contractor serving south-central Wisconsin since 1966. The acquisition strategically expands Adams' footprint in a key growth market while further strengthening the Company's industrial and commercial service offerings.“Walser Electric shares our dedication to strong customer relationships and a quality-first approach to projects,” said Jesse Adams, President of Adams.“Together, we are expanding our ability to serve commercial and industrial clients while preserving the high standards that have long defined both companies.”“For nearly 60 years, Walser Electric has been proud to serve this region with quality craftsmanship and lasting relationships,” said Kyle Walser.“Partnering with the Adams team allows us to build on that legacy with even greater resources, broader capabilities, and a shared commitment to putting customers first.”Strengthening Regional Presence and Industry ExpertiseThe acquisition reinforces Adams' position as a leader in industrial and commercial electrical services while adding depth to its capabilities. Walser Electric brings extensive experience in hotel construction, municipal buildings, clinics, retail developments, and large-scale industrial facilities, complementing Adams' existing expertise.The move follows Adams' recent acquisition of Ted Selerski Electric in Waukesha and supports the Company's long-term growth strategy while maintaining its high standards. By combining teams and resources, Adams continues to deliver exceptional service while further enhancing its ability to meet the evolving needs of its clients.Customer Benefits.Expanded Local Support: With a stronger presence in the Madison region, customers gain even more convenient access to Adams' services in the Madison market, including commercial plumbing and residential and commercial home standby generators..Broader Project Capabilities: The combined strength of two experienced teams enhances Adams' ability to deliver tailored solutions across a wide variety of industrial and commercial projects..Added Resources: Customers continue working with the same trusted professionals, now backed by additional resources and support..Greater Efficiency: Increased collaboration and resource alignment helps ensure smooth execution, dependable timelines, and added value on every project.A Thoughtful, Strategic IntegrationAdams is committed to a smooth integration process, with no disruption to existing projects or customer relationships. Moving forward, Walser Electric's team will operate under the Adams brand, maintaining the same high level of quality and service that both companies are known for.###About AdamsFounded in 1988, Adams is a trusted provider of electrical, generator, low voltage, solar, HVAC and plumbing solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial clients across Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. With nearly 40 years of experience, Adams has built a strong reputation for quality, reliability, and top-tier service. The Company's expert team delivers innovative, energy-efficient solutions that provide lasting value and address the unique needs of each customer.About Walser ElectricWalser Electric, Inc., established in 1966, has been delivering quality electrical services throughout the Dane County area for decades. Based in Middleton, Wisconsin, the Company specializes in industrial and commercial electrical contracting. Walser Electric is committed to quality workmanship, competitive pricing, and ongoing education to stay current with industry standards.

Amie Alvarado

Adams

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.