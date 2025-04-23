403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Fines Apple, Meta EUR 700 Mln For Breaking Digital Law Rules
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 23 (KUNA) -- The European Union imposed on Wednesday financial penalties totaling EUR 700 million on Apple and Meta over violations of digital competition rules.
In a press statement, the European Commission said Apple violated its anti-steering obligation under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), while Meta breached the same law by failing to offer consumers a choice of a service that limits the use of their personal data.
Accordingly, the Commission imposed a fine of EUR 500 million on Apple and EUR 200 million on Meta.
The statement clarified that the decision came after extensive dialogue with the two companies, "during which they were given the opportunity to present their views and arguments in detail."
Teresa Ribera, EU Commissioner for Clean, Just and Competitive Transition, said in the statement: "Today's decisions send a strong and clear message. The Digital Markets Act is a crucial tool (...) It protects European consumers and ensures a level playing field."
She continued, "Apple and Meta have failed to comply with the law by implementing measures that reinforce the dependence of users and businesses on their platforms."
She went on to say, "As a result, we have taken firm but balanced enforcement actions against both companies, based on clear and predictable rules. All companies operating in the EU must follow our laws and respect European values."
For her part, Henna Virkkunen, European Commissioner for Tech Sovereignty, Security, and Democracy, affirmed that "the decisions adopted today confirm that Apple and Meta have deprived users of this free choice, and they are now required to change their behavior."
The statement stressed that Apple and Meta must comply with the decisions within 60 days or they will face periodic penalty payments. (end)
arn
In a press statement, the European Commission said Apple violated its anti-steering obligation under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), while Meta breached the same law by failing to offer consumers a choice of a service that limits the use of their personal data.
Accordingly, the Commission imposed a fine of EUR 500 million on Apple and EUR 200 million on Meta.
The statement clarified that the decision came after extensive dialogue with the two companies, "during which they were given the opportunity to present their views and arguments in detail."
Teresa Ribera, EU Commissioner for Clean, Just and Competitive Transition, said in the statement: "Today's decisions send a strong and clear message. The Digital Markets Act is a crucial tool (...) It protects European consumers and ensures a level playing field."
She continued, "Apple and Meta have failed to comply with the law by implementing measures that reinforce the dependence of users and businesses on their platforms."
She went on to say, "As a result, we have taken firm but balanced enforcement actions against both companies, based on clear and predictable rules. All companies operating in the EU must follow our laws and respect European values."
For her part, Henna Virkkunen, European Commissioner for Tech Sovereignty, Security, and Democracy, affirmed that "the decisions adopted today confirm that Apple and Meta have deprived users of this free choice, and they are now required to change their behavior."
The statement stressed that Apple and Meta must comply with the decisions within 60 days or they will face periodic penalty payments. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment