WEKA Bolsters Executive Leadership Team With New CRO, CPO And CSO Appointments

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "WEKA is operating at the forefront of the AI revolution, driving a new technology paradigm shift and helping our customers navigate some of the world's most exciting AI projects and complex computing and data management challenges," Zvibel said. "Ajay, Brian and Nilesh each bring deep domain expertise and seasoned leadership experience that will be instrumental in accelerating our global sales execution, scaling go-to-market strategies with our strategic partners, and advancing product development to provide the foundational infrastructure needed to power the agentic AI era into WEKA's next growth phase-and beyond."

Brian Froehling, Chief Revenue Officer

Froehling joins WEKA with over two decades of experience building and leading high-performing teams at top enterprise software companies. Froehling was most recently CRO at Devo, responsible for sales, customer success, training, and operations. Before that, he served as EVP of global sales at Brightcove, driving $220M in revenue. He also held senior sales leadership roles at CA Technologies and Pivotal Software, where he helped scale go-to-market teams and played a key role in Pivotal's IPO. At WEKA, Froehling will lead and scale the company's global sales organization and ensure go-to-market alignment to drive sustained revenue growth.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to empower AI-driven organizations with market-leading solutions," said Froehling. "WEKA is solving the toughest data challenges in AI with groundbreaking technology that delivers both outsized impact and unparalleled value, and I'm excited to help organizations bring their AI goals to life."

Ajay Singh, Chief Product Officer

Singh brings over 20 years of data storage and AI product leadership experience to WEKA. He most recently served as CPO at Snorkel AI, a pioneer in programmatically labeling data to build production-quality, specialized AI models for enterprises. He was also CEO and co-founder of Zebrium, an innovator in using ML and generative AI to analyze software logs and pinpoint the root cause of outages. Before that, he was Head of Product at Nimble Storage from concept through the company's IPO and eventual acquisition by HPE. As WEKA's new CPO, Singh will steer its core innovation roadmap, spearheading product strategy and delivery to solve critical customer challenges, maximize their infrastructure investments, and scale smarter.

"WEKA has been trailblazing in AI data infrastructure innovation with the ultra-powerful WEKA Data Platform, which dramatically speeds model training and inference by orders of magnitude," said Singh. "I'm thrilled to be working with the talented team that provides customers with a flexible foundation for enterprise AI that can seamlessly scale with their data today and in the future, allowing them to innovate without limits."

Nilesh Patel, Chief Strategy Officer and GM of Alliances and Corporate Development

Patel joined WEKA in 2022 as its first Chief Product Officer. He developed WEKA's mid-to-long-term product and solutions roadmap and drove technology alliances and service delivery. A 30-year veteran of the information technology industry, he has held product management and marketing leadership roles at Intel, NetApp, and Palo Alto Networks, among others. In his new role, Patel will drive growth-centric strategies, forge new alliances to expand WEKA's solutions and services offerings, and deepen relationships with key strategic partners to help enterprises fully capitalize on their AI infrastructure investments.

"We're at a pivotal moment in the evolution of AI, and WEKA is powering many of the world's largest AI deployments to supercharge innovation. This is an incredible opportunity to shape WEKA's path forward and work closely with key partners that will help us scale AI solutions and fuel sustained hypergrowth," Patel said.

About WEKA

WEKA is architecting a new approach to the enterprise data stack built for the era of agentic AI. The WEKA® Data Platform sets the standard for AI infrastructure, providing a cloud and AI-native foundation for enterprise AI that can be deployed anywhere with seamless data portability across on-premises, cloud, and edge environments. It transforms legacy data silos into dynamic data pipelines that dramatically increase GPU utilization and make AI model training, inference, and HPC workloads run faster and more efficiently, delivering microsecond latency performance at scale. WEKA is helping the world's most innovative enterprises and research organizations to accelerate time to market, discovery, and insights with AI, including 12 of the Fortune 50. Visit to learn more.

WEKA and the WEKA logo are registered trademarks of WekaIO, Inc. Other trade names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE WEKA