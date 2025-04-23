Novacium To Present New Black Dross Recycling Process At ENSURE 2025 In Houston

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL and LYON, France, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the“Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ , OTCQB: HPQFF , FRA: O08 ), a technology company developing next-generation processes for advanced material manufacturing, is pleased to announce that its France-based affiliate, NOVACIUM SAS (“Novacium”), has been selected to present at ENSURE 2025 , the 3rd International Conference on Environmental Sustainability through Waste and Recycling. The event will take place from April 23–25 in Houston, Texas. Novacium will showcase its latest research in a talk titled“Closing the Aluminum Loop: An Innovative Process for Black Dross Valorization”, highlighting findings from its Waste-to-Energy (W2E) project. “This selection marks another recognition of the scientific and industrial value of our research,” said Dr. Jed Kraiem, COO of Novacium.“It validates our contribution to sustainable waste management and energy recovery.” “We're proud to see Novacium's work recognized internationally,” said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO, HPQ Silicon Inc.“Presenting at ENSURE 2025 highlights the relevance of our shared mission: transforming overlooked industrial byproducts into valuable, sustainable resources. It's an exciting step forward demonstrating how innovation can drive environmental and economic progress.” The Conference Organized by the United Scientific Group (USG), ENSURE 2025 is a high-impact international conference designed to bring together a diverse community of scientists, industry experts, academics, entrepreneurs, and policy makers. The event fosters cross-disciplinary dialogue on emerging technologies, regulatory strategies, and circular economy models driving environmental sustainability. Participants from academia, industry, and government sectors are expected to attend. The conference addresses a wide range of urgent and future-focused themes, including, but not limited to:

Waste-to-Energy technologies Circular economy and zero waste strategies Novacium, in partnership with the Laboratory of Automation, Process and Pharmaceutical Engineering (LAGEPP) , under the supervision of the University of Lyon 1 and the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) , will present its novel hydrometallurgical process developed as part of the W2E project. This new proprietary process enables the neutralization of black dross, a toxic aluminum recycling byproduct, while producing green hydrogen and recovering a usable solid. By using a low-cost additive under milder pH conditions, the method surpasses traditional technologies in both safety and efficiency. The approach is also highly flexible, adaptable to various dross compositions, and ready for integration into existing recycling infrastructure (See January 28 th , 2025, release ). The research is led and will be presented by Diego Guerrero, a PhD candidate at Université de Lyon 1 and R&D Engineer at Novacium. Diego is a chemical and process engineer specialized in processes for energy and the environment, with a strong academic and research background. “Black dross is often seen as a waste with limited value. Our work flips that narrative-demonstrating that, with the right approach, it can become a resource for both material recovery and clean energy generation,” said Diego Guerrero, PhD Candidate and R&D Engineer at Novacium.“I'm excited to share our findings at ENSURE 2025 and contribute to the global conversation on sustainable waste solutions.” About NOVACIUM SAS Novacium is an HPQ - affiliated company that started in Q3 2022. This green technology startup is based in Lyon, France and is a partnership with HPQ and three of France's leading research engineers, Dr. Jed KRAIEM PhD, Novacium's Chief Operating Officer (“COO”), Dr. Oleksiy NICHIPORUK PhD, Novacium's Chief Technical Officer (“CTO”), and Dr. Julien DEGOULANGE PhD, Novacium's Chief Innovation Officer (“CIO”). Novacium is a new Research and Development company which allows researchers to develop their own technology in high-added-value fields connected to renewable energy and allows HPQ Silicon Inc. a Canadian company, to expand the depth and reach of its technical team to help develop its silicon and new renewable energy projects. About HPQ Silicon HPQ Silicon Inc. (TSX-V: HPQ ) is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange Tier 1 Industrial Issuer. HPQ is developing, with the support of world-class technology partners PyroGenesis Canada Inc. and NOVACIUM SAS , new green processes crucial to make the critical materials needed to reach net zero emissions. HPQ activities are centred around the following five (5) pillars:

1) Becoming a green low-cost (Capex and Opex) manufacturer of Fumed Silica using the FUMED SILICA REACTOR , a proprietary technology owned by HPQ Silica Polvere Inc being developed for HSPI by PyroGenesis.

2) Becoming a producer of silicon-based anode materials for battery applications with the assistance of NOVACIUM SAS.

3) HPQ SILICON affiliate NOVACIUM SAS is developing a low carbon, chemical based on demand and high-pressure autonomous hydrogen production system.

4) HPQ SILICON affiliate NOVACIUM SAS is developing a new process to transform black aluminium dross into a valuable resource.

5) Becoming a zero CO2 low-cost (Capex and Opex) producer of High Purity Silicon (2N+ to 4N) using our PUREVAP TM “Quartz Reduction Reactors” (QRR), a proprietary technology owned by HPQ being developed for HPQ by PyroGenesis.



For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

