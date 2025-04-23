- Paul Davis

DUBLIN, COUNTY DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- International business growth consultant and intuitive advisor Paul Davis has released his latest book, Genius Unlocked: Discover Your Life Purpose & Innate Genius - a guide designed to help readers identify their soul's mission and unlock their unique potential with clarity and confidence.

Based on over two decades of experience working with entrepreneurs, executives, and professionals globally, Davis introduces the Genius UnlockedTM methodology - a practical, evidence-based process that supports individuals in connecting with their authentic selves by decoding the unconscious patterns that shape their lives.

This work is not a collection of theories or abstract inspiration. Instead, it provides a structured framework for self-discovery, using a step-by-step questioning method that leads to concrete answers about identity and purpose.

Unlike traditional approaches that recommend discovering purpose through passions, values, Ikigai, or a“why” - strategies Davis argues often fall short - this methodology offers a new alternative aimed at producing lasting clarity and results.

The process focuses on five interconnected components:

. The Genius Quest – the lifelong mission a person is uniquely designed to fulfill

. The Genius Inspiration – the internal, soul-level driver that fuels one's purpose

. The Genius Drivers – the core elements and experiences that bring deep joy and fulfillment

. The Genius Role – the natural archetype through which one best expresses their gifts

. The Genius Pendulum – the emotional rhythm that influences decision-making and alignment

Together, these elements form a comprehensive system for unlocking what Davis refers to as the“Genius You” - the fully aligned, purposeful, and impactful version of the individual.

“When people know their life purpose, passion follows naturally,” said Davis.“This book is not theory - it's a proven process that has helped thousands to transform their lives, businesses, and careers.”

Genius Unlocked is now available for purchase worldwide on Amazon .

Paul Davis

Davis Business Consultants

+353 86 810 8548

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.