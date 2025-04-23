Trueblue And OMNIA Partners Announce Strategic Partnership To Deliver Smart Workforce Solutions

Partnership Helps Private Sector Source Optimized Talent Strategies to Drive Cost Savings and Operational Efficiency

TACOMA, Wash., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI ), a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, and OMNIA Partners, a leading group purchasing organization (GPO), today announced a strategic partnership to help businesses across the private sector source more efficient workforce solutions.

In response to rising costs, private sector companies are continually searching for ways to reduce expenses while maintaining effective operations. Many turn to allies like OMNIA Partners to optimize and execute their procurement strategies. OMNIA Partners helps its GPO members make effective purchasing decisions by analyzing current spend and providing new vendor options with competitive, vetted pricing.

In addition to a wide range of strategic procurement and vendor service options, this partnership with TrueBlue enables OMNIA Partners to offer its GPO members tailored staffing and workforce solutions through TrueBlue.

"Every business has unique workforce needs, and the right talent strategy can unlock significant operational and financial advantages," said Taryn Owen, President and CEO of TrueBlue. "We're proud to partner with OMNIA Partners to bring their members custom workforce solutions backed by TrueBlue's expansive presence, proprietary technology, and decades of specialized expertise."

TrueBlue delivers smart, scalable staffing and workforce solutions for businesses across industries worldwide. Powered by innovative technology platforms and combined with decades of expertise, TrueBlue's services include on-demand staffing, skilled trades and CDL truck driver staffing, onsite workforce management, direct placement, managed service provider (MSP), and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO).

"This strategic partnership represents another step forward in our mission to deliver exceptional value to our members across the private sector," said Jeff Gillmer, Senior Vice President, Private Sector Sales of OMNIA Partners. "By combining TrueBlue's industry-leading staffing expertise with OMNIA Partners' extensive portfolio, we're creating unprecedented value and efficiency for our members. Together, we're helping businesses optimize their talent strategies in today's dynamic labor market."

To learn more about sourcing TrueBlue's staffing and workforce solutions through OMNIA Partners, visit .

About OMNIA Partners

OMNIA Partners is the largest and most experienced purchasing organization for the public sector, private sector, nonprofit, real estate, and private equity markets. Its immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced an extensive portfolio of procurement solutions and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted procurement resource for organizations nationwide. Learn more at .

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE: TBI ) is transforming the way organizations connect with talent in an ever-changing world of work. As The People Company®, we put people first – connecting job seekers with meaningful opportunities while delivering smart, scalable workforce solutions for enterprises across industries and worldwide. Powered by innovative technology and decades of expertise, our brands – PeopleReady, PeopleScout, Staff Management | SMX, Centerline, SIMOS, and Healthcare Staffing Professionals – offer flexible staffing, workforce management, and recruitment solutions that propel businesses and careers. Discover how we're shaping the future of work at .

SOURCE TrueBlue, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED