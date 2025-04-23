DTW Ignite 2025 Returns To Copenhagen In June To Unlock Pathways To Growth For The Global Telco Industry

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Discuss Real Challenges, Develop Real Solutions And Create Real Change

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global telco industry has a pivotal role to play in the AI-era, and this year it will come together once again at DTW Ignite, TM Forum's premier global industry summit, with a focus on turning strategy into reality and delivering tangible business outcomes.Taking place at the Bella Center in Copenhagen from 17 – 19th June, DTW Ignite registration is now open . The theme is 'Pathways To Growth: Real challenges, real solutions, real change' and with a host of new additions , the 2025 program will focus on three curated pathways aligned to TM Forum's three Industry Missions:. Composable IT & Ecosystems: See how our members are transforming legacy systems into plug-and-play software, enabling zero-touch IT operations, and delivering a step-change in simplicity, velocity and customer experience.. Autonomous Networks: AN Level 4 is On! Experience groundbreaking real solutions to deliver end-to-end autonomous networks – harnessing AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics to automate operations, boost efficiency and improve adaptability.. AI & Data Innovation: Join the industry movement to create a harmonised blueprint for the implementation and acceleration of AI and data innovation, unlocking this industry-defining potential securely and at scale.Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum:“DTW Ignite isn't just another conference; it's the industry's proving ground. We're not gathering to just talk about the future, we're there to build it, together. TM Forum is proud to support the industry in tackling its biggest challenges head-on, and for companies serious about navigating the complexities of AI, unlocking real growth, and building the AI-enabled telco of tomorrow, DTW Ignite is the must-attend summit of the year. This is our moment to be a part of the change, and we're excited to bring the industry together in June.”Delegates will gain practical insights from over 130 expert speakers from companies including AWS, IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA and T-Mobile, with hands-on demos, case-studies and unique opportunities to exchange knowledge and shape the industry.What to expect at DTW Ignite:. Industry leaders from across the telco and tech ecosystem openly sharing their insights and knowledge.. Get inspired with more than 50 brand new, cutting-edge Catalyst projects in the Innovation Zone, Innovation Hub, hackathons and result sprints – bringing together the brightest minds from more than 200 companies.. Co-create solutions in interactive sessions like the Solutions Room, a dynamic new space to connect with industry peers, tackle real challenges and uncover actionable solutions.. Connect effortlessly with top solution providers at DTW Ignite's Executive Connect program. Join 400+ CSP professionals to explore new technologies and share insights.. Experience the latest developments in Open Digital Architecture (ODA), including Open APIs and ODA Components and Canvas on the TM Forum Showcase stand and stage.. Deep dive into automation at the Autonomous Network Summit and gain practical skills through expert-led masterclasses.. Shape the conference with the ability to submit and vote for product or project demos via the summit app.. Make valuable new connections through formal and informal meet-ups.. Celebrate industry achievements at the TM Forum Excellence Awards.DTW Ignite is proudly sponsored by more than 35 companies from across the telco and tech ecosystem including amdocs, AWS, Ericsson, Huawei, Netcracker, Oracle, Tech Mahindra and Tecnotree.For the first time, DTW Ignite will also host Huawei's Operations Transformation Forum (OTF) on Monday, June 16th. The 10th annual OTF themed“All Intelligent Operations Ignite New Growth” is focused on making operations more intelligent. OTF provides an opportunity for delegates to discuss ideas, solutions, and global best practices that will deliver superior customer experience, develop personalized digital and intelligent new services, and advance toward intelligent O&M. The partnership and co-location with DTW Ignite offers incredible value for the industry.Don't miss this opportunity to be at the forefront of industry transformation. Discover your pathways to growth at DTW Ignite. Find out more and register here:About TM ForumTM Forum is a global alliance of telco and tech companies, leading the industry in defining the building blocks for new operating models, impactful new partnerships, and advanced software platforms.TM Forum helps its members unlock the value of data to create nearly endless opportunities for players across the communications ecosystem. TM Forum is a global alliance of telco and tech companies, leading the industry in defining the building blocks for new operating models, impactful new partnerships, and advanced software platforms.TM Forum helps its members unlock the value of data to create nearly endless opportunities for players across the communications ecosystem. At DTW Ignite, Innovate, Accelerate and Collaboration events, TM Forum provides a platform for industry change-makers to share groundbreaking innovation, market developments, product launches and business transformation journeys.We are the only industry body to count the world's top 10 CSPs and all the key hyperscalers as active, strategic members. With over 800 members, we are on a mission to reinvent the telco industry as a vibrant part of the digital landscape – and a driving force in shaping its future. To find out more, visit: tmforum.

