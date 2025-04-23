African Beauty In The Global Spotlight: R&R Skincare Presents The Beauty Exchange In Atlanta

Uniting African Innovation and Global Influence Through Skincare, Style, and Storytelling

- Valerie Obaze, FounderATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an era where authenticity, sustainability, and cultural richness define the future of beauty, R&R Skincare is proud to announce The Beauty Exchange: African Brands, Global Impact-a dynamic, full-day experience designed to celebrate the brilliance of African beauty and empower women entrepreneurs in collaboration with ATL Fashion Week place on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at The Gathering Spot ATL (384 Northyards Blvd NW), The Beauty Exchange will bring together industry pioneers, rising entrepreneurs, and mission-driven brands rooted in African heritage for an immersive event filled with conversation, commerce, and connection.Founded in Ghana and now expanding globally, R&R Skincare continues to redefine clean beauty by spotlighting Africa's indigenous ingredients and the women who have long harnessed their power. This event marks another bold step in that mission."We are not just sourcing raw materials from Africa-we are Africa," says Valerie Obaze, founder of R&R Skincare.“As a proud African woman, I created R&R to honor our beauty traditions and contribute to a sustainable ecosystem that benefits our continent. The Beauty Exchange is a celebration of heritage, entrepreneurship, and the women shaping the future of beauty.”Event Highlights Include:Panels & Fireside Chats with influential voices in beauty, entrepreneurship, and global commerce including Essence Magazine's Barkue Tubman-Zawolo, entrepreneur Toya Johnson-Rushing, Mane Choice founder Courtney Adeyele, V103's Jazzy McBee and more. Topics include:-The Future of Beauty-Authenticity in Brand Storytelling-Navigating Challenges in BeautyProgramming includes live product demonstrations featuring ethical, plant-based skincare innovations, mentorship lounges for one-on-one conversations with established entrepreneurs and a curated Vendor Marketplace showcasing the next wave of African-inspired brands powered by My Brand is Black.Tickets are available on Eventbrite. General Admission: $50 | VIP Access: $150, which includes an exclusive gift bag, reserved seating, and meet-and-greet access with select speakers.About The Beauty ExchangePowered by R&R Skincare, The Beauty Exchange is more than a beauty event-it's a cultural movement. By creating space for mentorship, innovation, and authentic storytelling, the platform is committed to amplifying African excellence and building economic bridges between the continent and the global stage.About R&R SkincareFounded in 2010 in Ghana by Valerie Obaze, R&R Skincare is dedicated to crafting high-quality, cruelty-free beauty products made from Africa's natural resources. With a focus on ethical production and a supply chain solely based in Africa, R&R is committed to empowering African women, preserving traditional practices, and sharing the benefits of Shea and other indigenous plants with the world.For media access and pre-event interviews, contact: Clorissa Wright: ...

