Global Initial Public Offering Database 2025 | Revolutionizing IPO Tracking: From 'Rumour' To 'Withdrawn'

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Initial Public Offering" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Worldwide Initial Public Offering (IPO) Database is an essential tool for industry leaders seeking comprehensive insights into the IPO landscape.

By leveraging data from local stock exchanges, the database tracks IPOs through six distinct stages: New, Rumour, Pending, Historical, Postponed, and Withdrawn. Supplemented with secondary confirmations from international news agencies, this resource offers unparalleled accuracy and timeliness in IPO reporting.

Announcements are captured at six different stages:



New - indicates that the IPO is complete (or in action) and the listing date is today or yesterday.

Rumour - indicates that the company (or another respected source) has announced its intention to hold an IPO, but before the necessary approval has been made.

Pending - indicates that the IPO is confirmed and the necessary approval has been made.

Historical - indicates that the IPO has taken place and the listing date is more than 2 days before.

Postponed - an IPO that has been temporarily suspended, pending a further announcement on the operation of the placement. Withdrawn - an IPO that has been permanently stopped due to the company's or regulatory body's decision.

This Worldwide Initial Public Offering (IPO) Database is invaluable for senior-level professionals in the financial sector who require precise market insights to inform strategic decision-making. Tailored for key job functions, it serves as an indispensable guide for individuals holding titles such as Head of Operations, Chief Technology Officer, and Portfolio Manager, among others.

The comprehensive nature of the IPO Database caters adeptly to a diverse array of organizations. Financial institutions including banks, fund management companies, pension funds, and hedge funds can benefit greatly from the data provided. Additionally, it is a critical resource for stockbrokers, insurance companies, and fintech organizations that require in-depth and current market intelligence.

Market participants will find the database crucial in the current dynamic and competitive business environment, where staying ahead on trends and developments is vital. By providing data on various stages of IPO activity, including those that have been postponed or withdrawn, users can better assess risk and opportunity. The IPO Database supports the development of refined trading strategies, compliance measures, and optimized investment portfolios.

In an era where timing and information accuracy are paramount, the Worldwide Initial Public Offering Database stands out as a strategic asset. Its detailed approach ensures that users receive the most current and relevant information available, thereby enhancing their ability to navigate the complexities of today's global financial markets.

Equip your organization with this critical edge in market intelligence and strengthen your strategic positioning with the latest IPO data at your fingertips.

Country Coverage:

Africa:



Botswana

Ghana

Ivory Coast

Kenya

Malawi

Mauritius

Morocco

Namibia

Nigeria

Rwanda

Seychelles

South Africa

Tanzania

Tunisia

Uganda

Zambia Zimbabwe

Asia:



Bangladesh

Cambodia

China

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Japan

Kazakhstan

Korea (South)

Laos

Malaysia

Mongolia

Nepal

Pakistan

Singapore

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Thailand

Uzbekistan Vietnam

Europe:



Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Channel Islands

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Montenegro

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey United Kingdom

Latin America & the Caribbean:



Bahamas

Barabados

Bermuda

Brazil

Cayman Islands

Chile

Colombia

Jamaica

Mexico

Peru Trinidad and Tobago

Middle East:



Algeria

Bahrain

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Jordan

Kuwait

Oman

Saudi Arabia

Syria United Arab Emirates

North America:



Canada United States of America

Oceania:



Australia New Zealand

For more information about this database visit

