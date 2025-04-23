403
Mobly Shares Surge 10% As Takeover Bid Collapses Amid Founder Dispute
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mobly's stock (MBLY3) jumped 10.6% to R$1.15 on April 22, 2025, after the Brazilian online furniture retailer canceled a controversial takeover bid by the Dubrule family, founders of rival Tok&Stok.
The move follows allegations of market manipulation and insider trading linked to the bid, which sought to acquire Mobly at half its market value. The dispute stems from a rocky merger between Mobly and Tok&Stok in August 2024.
Mobly, a digital-first retailer, absorbed Tok&Stok's physical stores to create a R$1.6 billion revenue giant. The Dubrule family, which sold Tok&Stok to private equity in 2012 but retained a 39% stake, opposed the deal and later launched a R$0.68-per-share takeover bid for Mobly.
This price reflected a 50% discount to Mobly's pre-bid trading range of R$1.35–R$1.39. Mobly's board rejected the offer, citing a R$600 million debt burden and unresolved governance issues.
An internal investigation alleged collusion between the Dubrules, German shareholder Home24 (44.2% owner), and others to manipulate share prices. Evidence included undisclosed payments of R$5.2 million for Dubrule family health plans since 2013, funded by Tok&Stok.
The Dubrules argued their bid provided liquidity for shareholders in a loss-making firm. Mobly has not turned a profit since its 2021 IPO, burning R$140 million annually and accumulating R$685 million in losses.
Post-Merger Tensions Rock Brazil's Retail Sector
The family pledged R$100 million in fresh capital and debt conversions if the bid succeeded. Simultaneously, Home24 pushed to strip Mobly 's bylaws of anti-takeover protections, including a rule requiring a 20% premium on takeover offers.
Mobly's board called this a threat to minority investors. The clash highlights tensions in Brazil's retail sector as digital disruptors merge with legacy brands.
Market reactions suggest investors back Mobly's defiance. Shares remain 55% below their 2024 peak but stabilized after the OPA cancellation. The company now faces dual challenges: integrating Tok&Stok's operations and defending against legal battles.
A shareholder vote on Home24's governance changes is set for April 30, 2025. The saga underscores the risks of post-merger power struggles in Brazil's corporate landscape.
For Mobly, the path to profitability hinges on delivering promised R$80–135 million annual synergies from the Tok&Stok deal-a target critics call optimistic given current cash burn rates.
