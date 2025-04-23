MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="Vietnam's Corporate Champions Invited to Join ACES Awards 2025" data-link=" Corporate Champions Invited to Join ACES Awards 2025" class="whatsapp" Wave 2 Nominations Now Open Amid a Push for Sustainable Progress

Highlands Coffee's CHRO Francis Pappilon receives the Asia's Most Influential Companies' award at ACES 2024, honoring the brand's leadership under David Thai and its sustainable impact

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 April 2025 Vietnam stands at a turning point. As the country shifts from rapid growth to responsible, inclusive development, the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards opens Wave 2 nominations, inviting Vietnamese businesses to showcase leadership rooted in purpose, grit and impact.Now in its 12th year, the ACES Awards is one of Asia's most respected platforms, recognising organisations and leaders driving transformation through sustainability, innovation and long-term vision. For Vietnam, it's not just about accolades it's about joining a regional movement committed to building a better future.Vietnamese businesses are stepping up amid inflation, global shifts and the urgency to transition to a green, circular economy. From clean energy to responsible supply chains and people-first cultures, the private sector is fast becoming a force for change.In 2024, Binh Tien Consumer Goods was named one of Asia's Inspiring Workplaces, recognised for sustainability and employee engagement under Cindy Vuu Le Quyen. Highlands Coffee, led by Founder and Chairman David Thai, was honoured as one of Asia's Most Influential Companies, celebrated for visionary leadership rooted in community values.'Vietnam has shown remarkable resilience and adaptability,' said Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of ACES Awards and CEO of MORS Group. 'ACES is also exploring grant support and regional partnerships to empower Vietnam's sustainability transition. The companies we honour today may be tomorrow's catalysts.'To date, Vietnamese companies have earned 22 ACES Awards momentum is growing and the potential is far greater.The ACES Awards 2025 takes place 2728 November. Final host city Bali, Taiwan or Malaysia, will be announced in June.Wave 2 closes April 30. Categories: Individual Leadership, Corporate Leadership, Corporate Sustainability.Visit to nominate.Hashtag: #ACESAwards2025 #ACESAwards--br- style='margin-right: 7px;vertical-align: middle;display: inline-block !important;width: 24px' src='https://release.media-outreach.com/Release/templates/images/socialMedia/generic_link.png' width='24' height='24' data-no-lazy='1'>

About ACES Awards

The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards, organised by MORS Group, is a leading platform that recognises businesses and leaders across Asia for their impact in leadership, sustainability, and responsible growth. ACES highlights those driving meaningful change in their industries and communities.

To nominate for the 2025 ACES Awards, contact Rhasvin Sidhu at



