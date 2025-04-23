Relief And Aid Transportation Logistics Market To Reach $162.6 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Forecast Period
|
2024–2033
|
Base Year
|
2023
|
Market Size in 2022
|
$95 billion
|
Market Size in 2033
|
$162.6 billion
|
CAGR
|
5.60 %
|
No. of Pages in Report
|
300
|
Segments Covered
|
Mode of transport, relief type, service provider, distribution channel, service, and region.
|
Drivers
|
Technological advancements in logistics management improving response times and effectiveness
|
Opportunities
|
Increasing adoption of AI and IoT in aid logistics for real-time tracking and resource management
|
Restraints
|
Political instability and regulatory complexities affecting aid operations and logistics
Buy this Complete Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:
The land transportation segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period
Based on mode of transportation, the airborne segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the sea transportation segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2033.
The food & water segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period
Based on relief type, the Electronic Warfare segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for about four fifths of the global Intermodal freight transportation market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, medical supplies segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2033.
The Military Forces segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period
Based on service providers, the Super High Frequency segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than three fifths of the market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the Extremely High Frequency segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2033.
The Public Private Partnerships segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period
Based on distribution channel, the OEM segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one fifths of the market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the government agencies segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2033.
The transportation segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period
Based on service type, the OEM segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two fifths of the global relief and aid transportation logistics industry revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the inventory management segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2033.
Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033
The Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for one-fifth of the global market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Also, the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing and is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2033.
Enquiry Before Buying:
Leading Market Players: -
-
DHL Group
DSV
Kuehne Nagel
IFRC
CEVA Logistics
Blue Water Shipping
Move One INC
Red Arrow Logistics
Bollore Logistics SAS
Express Freight Management
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our analyst at:
The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Intermodal freight transportation market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, business expansion, partnerships, mergers, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.
AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):
AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.
Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:
About us :
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Contact:
David Correa
1209 Orange Street,
Corporation Trust Center,
Wilmington, New Castle,
Delaware 19801 USA.
Int'l: +1-503-894-6022
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-800-792-5285
[email protected]
Logo:
SOURCE Allied Market ResearchWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment