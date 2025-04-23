Relief And Aid Transportation Logistics Market To Reach $162.6 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Rise in penetration of Internet of things (IoT) in the logistics sector enables freight companies and consumers to direct access to the company network via the internet. The logistics infrastructure is constantly upgraded to meet the need. Increase in use of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, radio-frequency identification (RFID), and Bluetooth coupled with other newly introduced technologies, such as drone delivery and driverless vehicles, is being witnessed in logistics services. WILMINGTON, Del., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Relief And Aid Transportation Logistics Market by Mode of Transport (Air Transportation, Sea Transportation, and Land Transportation), Relief Type (Food and Water, Medical Supplies, Shelter and Housing, Clothing and Personal Items, and Emergency Equipment), Service Providers (Government Agencies, Non Governmental Organizations, Private Contractors, and Military Forces), Distribution Channels (Direct Distribution, Through Relief Organizations, and Public Private Partnerships), and Service Type (Transportation, Warehousing and Storage, Inventory Management, and Last Mile Delivery): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "relief and aid transportation logistics market" was valued at $95 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $162.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2033. Prime determinants of growth Rise in penetration of IoT in the logistics sector enables freight companies and consumers to access networks via the internet, driving significant infrastructure upgrades. The use of AI, machine learning, RFID, and Bluetooth, alongside emerging technologies like drone delivery and driverless vehicles, is transforming logistics services. These advancements are expanding the logistics market, as companies invest in advanced systems for enhancement. However, logistics requires robust infrastructure, supply chain, and trade facilitation. Poor infrastructure leads to higher costs and reduced supply chain reliability. Collaborative partnerships between governments, NGOs, and private sectors are crucial in improving logistics efficiency, particularly in disaster preparedness and response. Request Sample Pages: Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2022 $95 billion Market Size in 2033 $162.6 billion CAGR 5.60 % No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Mode of transport, relief type, service provider, distribution channel, service, and region. Drivers Technological advancements in logistics management improving response times and effectiveness Opportunities Increasing adoption of AI and IoT in aid logistics for real-time tracking and resource management Restraints Political instability and regulatory complexities affecting aid operations and logistics

The land transportation segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on mode of transportation, the airborne segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the sea transportation segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2033.

The food & water segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on relief type, the food & water segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for about four fifths of the global relief and aid transportation logistics market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, medical supplies segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2033.

The Military Forces segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on service providers, the military forces segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than three fifths of the market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the non-governmental organizations segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2033.

The Public Private Partnerships segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the direct distribution segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one fifths of the market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the public private partnerships segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2033.

The transportation segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on service type, the OEM segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two fifths of the global relief and aid transportation logistics industry revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the inventory management segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2033.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2033

The Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for one-fifth of the global market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Also, the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing and is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2033.

Leading Market Players: -



DHL Group

DSV

Kuehne Nagel

IFRC

CEVA Logistics

Blue Water Shipping

Move One INC

Red Arrow Logistics

Bollore Logistics SAS Express Freight Management

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global relief and aid transportation logistics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, business expansion, partnerships, mergers, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions.

