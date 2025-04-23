Epson Launches New Wide-Format Surecolor P-Series Models For Professional Photography, Fine Art And Graphic Design
Both the SureColor P7370 and SureColor P9370 feature a 10-channel 2.6-inch PrecisionCore® printhead with dedicated Photo Black and Matte Black channels. UltraChrome® PRO10 Ink with Violet provides an extended color gamut and delivers a wide range of blue hues, ensuring accurate color reproduction and industry-leading print permanence.2 With expansive media support, both printers come equipped with Epson Media Installer®, a software application designed to help control parameters for successful printing for a variety of media, including thick fine art papers and posterboard.
More about the SureColor P7370 and SureColor P9370
From professional photography to fine art reproductions to graphic design, the SureColor P7370 and SureColor P9370 embody the artistry of performance. Additional features include:
No Photo and Matte Black Ink switching – dedicated channels for Photo Black and Matte Black Inks eliminate the need to switch between inks, helping to improve efficiency and minimize ink waste
Intuitive operation – large 4.3-inch color LCD touchscreen allows for easy setup, control and maintenance
Reliable printer design – redesigned industrial-level print engine for lasting durability and an interior LED light for convenient operation
Extensive media handling – compatible with a wide variety of photographic and fine art roll media, sheet media and rigid boards up to 1.5 mm thick
Advanced software support for enhanced productivity – includes Epson Cloud Solution PORT®3 for fleet management and Epson Print Layout software for simple print production
Availability
The SureColor P7370 and SureColor P9370 will be available in summer 2025. For more information, visit
About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.
Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. href="" rel="nofollow" epson
Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook/Epson ), X (x/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube (youtube/epsonamerica ), and Instagram (instagram/EpsonAmerica ).
* This product uses only genuine Epson-brand ink packs. Other brands of ink packs and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly or at all.
1 Print speeds are based on the print engine speed only. Total throughput time for any print depends on various factors including workstation configuration, file size, print resolution, ink coverage and networking. Actual print speeds will vary.
2 Ink lightfastness rating based on accelerated testing of the same ink formulation for prints on specialty media, displayed indoors, under glass. Actual print stability will vary according to media, printed image, display conditions, light intensity, humidity and atmospheric conditions. Epson does not guarantee longevity of prints. For maximum print life, display all prints under glass or lamination or properly store them.
3 All features of this system require an active Internet connection and the use of a supported browser.
EPSON, Epson Cloud Support PORT, Epson Media Installer, PrecisionCore, SureColor and UltraChrome are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2025 Epson America, Inc.
