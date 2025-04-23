Trua Launches Truabroker To Transform Compliance For Financial Institutions

Trua's AI-powered TruaBroker platform slashes risk, automates oversight and keeps brokers and advisors continuously audit-ready-with no IT required

MCLEAN, Va., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trua , a pioneer and leader in reusable, verified, digital trust credentials, today announced the launch of TruaBroker TM, a cloud-based platform designed to automate regulatory compliance for financial institutions, broker-dealers and Registered Investment Advisors (RIA). Built on Trua's patented Continuous Evaluation platform, TruaBroker offers real-time monitoring, identity verification and comprehensive compliance checks against authoritative sources, including Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and National Futures Association (NFA).

"Manual compliance is time-consuming, error-prone and just not practical anymore for today's financial institutions," said Raj Ananthanpillai, founder and CEO of Trua. "TruaBroker takes the pressure off by automating the entire compliance process-from onboarding to ongoing monitoring-so firms get real-time alerts, clear insights and full visibility without needing a heavy lift from IT. It's a smarter way to manage risk, cut down on costs and stay focused on what really matters: growing your business."

TruaBroker uses proprietary algorithms and AI to deliver continuous, automated verification of broker registrations, licenses, exam credentials, and disciplinary history. It enables secure onboarding into a centralized risk management system while providing real-time monitoring of authoritative sources to quickly identify potential compliance issues. Its risk detection tools help identify individuals who may pose a regulatory threat, while built-in analytics deliver actionable insights that allow firms to quickly verify alerts and respond to emerging issues.

Here's how TruaBroker supports teams at every step:



Empowers Confident Hiring: TruaBroker confirms active registration status with the SEC, FINRA, and other regulators, giving teams peace of mind when bringing on licensed professionals.

Prevents Identity Missteps: By matching names across FINRA BrokerCheck, the SEC Investment Advisor Public Disclosure (IAPD) and more, TruaBroker helps teams stop fraud before it reaches the front door.

Eliminates Licensing Gaps: TruaBroker ensures every license-broker, advisor or otherwise-is current and compliant, so teams stay focused on growth, not paperwork.

Streamlines Qualification Checks: With instant verification of exams like Series 7 and Series 63, TruaBroker lets teams move faster on offers and onboarding.

Surfaces Hidden Red Flags: TruaBroker proactively alerts teams to civil actions, customer complaints and disclosure events that could pose legal or reputational risks.

Protects Against Insider Threats: By uncovering past disciplinary actions, TruaBroker helps teams avoid costly missteps and build trust with every hire.

Brings Courtroom Clarity: TruaBroker delivers visibility into arbitration outcomes, so legal and compliance teams are never caught off guard. Strengthens Regulatory Readiness: TruaBroker aligns screening practices with NFA, SEC, and state-level rules, empowering teams to tighten Know Your Customer (KYC)/Anti-Money Laundering (AML) controls and reduce audit risk.

TruaBroker integrates seamlessly with FINRA BrokerCheck, the SEC IAPD database and the NFA's BASIC database, delivering automated alerts for noncompliance, civil actions and arbitration outcomes. It requires no software installation or IT integration, instead offering browser-based access with enterprise-grade encryption. Organizations can subscribe on a monthly basis and scale usage as needed.

"The banking-as-a-service segment experienced its most volatile year yet in 2024. The collapse of BaaS intermediary Synapse in the second quarter, mounting severe enforcement actions issued by federal regulators to BaaS banks, and an increase in banks exiting their BaaS business lines are key events that have defined this segment in 2024," noted Jordan McKee, research director at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, in a recent report, 2025 Trends in Fintech 1. "We expect to see all market participants - BaaS providers, enablers and fintechs - deepen technology and operational investments in compliance and governance processes to stay out of the guise of regulators. The growing spotlight on compliance will leave the BaaS segment in a more sustainable position, but we see 2025 as the year where many market participants work to regain their footing."

About Trua

Trua is a pioneer and leader in reusable, verified digital trust credentials for identity verification, user authentication, fraud detection and background screening. TruaIDTM, TruaScoreTM, and Trua-CETM, Trua's three flagship products, are the first digital verification solutions that are portable, reusable and continuously updated, allowing individuals to store and repeatedly share verified trust credentials securely across different organizations and platforms. Combining advanced encryption, novel authentication technologies, layered security and a comprehensive verification process, Trua holds several patents for its technological innovations and leverages blockchain technology to create an immutable identity record with an auditable chain of custody. Trua's technology is proven to save organizations substantial costs in operations, risk mitigation, regulatory compliance and potential litigation costs. Trusted by Fortune 500 organizations in financial services and healthcare and providers of critical infrastructure, marketplaces and digital platforms, Trua is transforming how businesses and organizations interact with individuals to verify their identity and create trust credentials. Trua is based in the greater Washington, D.C. metro area. For more information, visit .

