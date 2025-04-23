Turn AI Chaos Into Automated Compliance @RSAC 2025

Controllo AI Security Automation

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As artificial intelligence becomes deeply embedded in business processes, the pressure is on for organizations to prove that their AI models are safe, unbiased, transparent, and compliant. From the EU AI Act to ISO/IEC standards and NIST's AI Risk Management Framework, the era of responsible AI has arrived-with regulatory teeth.Enter Controllo, the AI-powered Compliance Automation platform that's redefining what AI compliance looks like. Controllo empowers organisations to turn AI governance from a siloed manual process into a streamlined, scalable function-ready for auditors, regulators, and internal leadership alike.At RSAC 2025, Controllo will showcase how its intelligent automation platform brings AI compliance, data protection, and privacy regulation under one intuitive roof-accelerating assurance while minimizing overhead.The Need for AI Governance at ScaleAI is now powering critical decisions in healthcare, finance, government, and beyond. But as models grow more powerful, so do the risks-bias, drift, lack of transparency, ethical concerns, and misuse. Global regulators are responding with sweeping legislation, including:.EU AI Act – The world's first comprehensive AI law classifying AI systems by risk..NIST AI RMF – U.S. framework for managing risks to individuals, organizations, and society..ISO/IEC 42001 – The world's first international standard for AI management systems (AIMS).For organizations, staying compliant with these emerging frameworks requires cross-functional visibility, real-time monitoring, and detailed documentation-none of which can be achieved with traditional manual processes."The future of AI is regulated-and fast," said Ashwin Chaudhary, CEO of Controllo. "Manual spreadsheets, siloed risk teams, and last-minute audits just won't cut it anymore. Controllo is built to make AI compliance not just possible, but painless."Controllo's AI-First Compliance Automation PlatformControllo introduces a radically simple, yet powerful AI governance workflow, where compliance can be achieved in just a few guided clicks:Key AI-focused capabilities include:1.AI-Driven Control Mapping – Automatically aligns AI processes with applicable regulations including the EU AI Act, ISO 42001, NIST AI RMF, and other emerging standards.2.Automated Risk Assessments for AI Systems – Assign, track, and score risks across organisational risks, assets, and vendors using NIST-aligned methodologies.3.Real-Time Compliance Dashboards – Gain insights and real-time visibility into compliance and risk through AI-driven dashboards.4.Collaborative Control Management – Enables cross functional teams to interact directly at the control level through in-platform chat.5.Export Audit-Ready Reports - Generate audit reports, evidence logs, risk registers, and regulatory summaries with a single click-fully versioned and audit-ready.Supporting Modern Privacy Requirements with Smart IntegrationWhile AI compliance takes center stage, privacy remains an essential companion pillar. As frameworks like GDPR, CPRA, and data localization laws expand, organizations must also demonstrate robust data protection practices. Controllo integrates privacy into the same automation layer-allowing businesses to:.Automate Privacy Impact Assessments (PIAs) and link them to AI systems and data flows..Centralize consent management and documentation for audits..Deploy auditor-approved privacy policies aligned with global regulations..Create and manage Data Flow Diagrams (DFDs) in a single interface, linking them to both privacy and AI controls.The result: a unified, future-proof compliance strategy that eliminates silos and accelerates assurance across AI and data governance.Why Automation Is the Future of Responsible AIOrganizations using Controllo report:.Accelerated audit readiness – Reducing compliance prep from months to weeks.Improved oversight – Real-time alerts and dashboards provide insights of compliance risks.Greater transparency – Traceability across AI systems builds trust internally and externally.Scalability – Easily onboard new models and frameworks as regulations evolveVisit Controllo at RSAC 2025 – Booth 3109Controllo will be showcasing its AI-powered GRC platform at the RSA Conference 2025 in San Francisco from April 28 to May 1, 2025. Visit Booth 3109 to see how Controllo is helping enterprises automate privacy, security, and AI compliance-ensuring they stay ahead of regulatory trends in a digital-first world.About ControlloControllo is a next-generation AI-powered compliance automation platform that simplifies AI compliance, privacy, and cybersecurity, across global frameworks. By integrating automation, real-time monitoring, and risk intelligence, Controllo empowers businesses to achieve regulatory readiness while driving operational efficiency and digital trust.For more information, visit

