IFS Cloud 25R1 Release Accelerates Path To Value From Industrial AI

200+ AI-based capabilities tailored to help industries drive transformative growth, accelerate autonomous operations, and realize profitable sustainability

BIRMINGHAM, England, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, today unveils new Industrial AI-powered features introduced with IFS into the latest IFS Cloud 25R1 release. With Industrial AI and sustainability at its core, this new release incorporates agentic industrial AI capabilities that enable customers in asset and service-intensive industries to rapidly drive value from Industrial AI at scale.

With 200+ AI-based capabilities now available in IFS Cloud, customers can automate workflows and leverage industrial agents throughout the entire asset lifecycle and across manufacturing processes – from supply chain augmentation, through to critical service capabilities.

New capabilities include:



IFS Forecasting and Inventory Replenishment helps customers accelerate demand planning and inventory replenishment for spare parts, so they can optimize global and centralized stock management. It calculates safety stock, reorder points, and optimal lot sizes for parts used in the maintenance process from service and asset part demand.

IFS XD Integration and Visualization unlocks deeper insights by bringing 2D or 3D data into IFS Cloud, accelerated by AI-powered data mapping. Early visibility empowers proactive decision-making across maintenance and engineering teams, paving the way for more efficient and maintainable assets. Technicians visualize parts requiring attention within 3D models overlaid with maintenance information like open work orders, while engineering teams benefit from graphical performance data and real-time alerts to address asset maintenance faster.

IFS AI Data and Work Generation from Documents saves time and effort. It extracts data and recommendations from third-party contractor maintenance reports improving follow-up maintenance work identification and next steps.

IFS Summarized Supply Chain Events transforms unstructured data into valuable insights, so customers have better sight across their critical supply and production processes. At a time where countries, industries and businesses are evaluating how they can navigate macroeconomic swings, this level of insight can provide control and resilience that has not previously been achievable.

IFS Copilot for Sales Quotation enhances customer service efficiency, boosts sales through better recommendations, and increases revenue by reducing order errors and improving productivity.

IFS Copilot for Shipment Order improves supply chain matrix with automated and flexible freight selection enhances sales team productivity and customer services.

IFS Copilot for Customer Order enhances supply chain analysis leveraging AI to summarize important events related to orders in supply chain scenarios. Provides deeper insights and speeds up decision-making leading to better service and improved stakeholder communication.

IFS Operation Time Prediction improves operational efficiency, reduces delay costs, and enhances customer satisfaction by using AI/ML to predict shop order operation times and identify potential delay risks. Early identification helps prevent delays, mitigate their impact, uncover systematic issues, and enable adjustments to planned data. IFS Emissions Management in IFS Cloud supports Scope 1 and 2 emissions, management and reporting allowing customers to calculate emissions and accurately track progress against 160,000+ verified emissions factors (thanks to IFS's global partnership with Climatiq).

Christian Pedersen, Chief Product Officer, IFS, commented: "IFS's ability to deliver AI in the industrial setting is rooted in solving real, complex industrial challenges. IFS isn't speculative; it's already helping the world's largest industrial companies navigate and lead at a time where supply chains and production have been challenged. The company's consistent growth and increasing number of real-world AI capabilities show the enduring value to customers who are choosing IFS over monolithic giants due to our specialized focus, inherent agentic capabilities, and agile integration of AI advancements.

"This targeted approach allows us to offer tailored solutions that align closely with the unique challenges and requirements of these complex industries. This is embodied by the new features available in 25R1. Our mission is to power the next industrial revolution with AI, and I am proud of the impactful advancements we are bringing to customers in 25R1."

As the regulatory and geopolitical landscape evolves, IFS Cloud enables enterprises to anticipate disruption, optimize planning and production cycles, and strengthen operational resilience while meeting sustainability goals, profitably. Customers attending the IFS Connect series of events will be able to see IFS Cloud in action and understand how to derive value from AI today.

IFS has made an introductory offer available until the end of June offering customers a risk-free way to track and see the value from AI on performance and operational efficiency with minimal effort. A 12-month subscription provides access to all of the IFS Use Cases in IFS Cloud, as well as initial consumption tokens to get started. IFS is made available with monitored AI consumption across the business and with standardized consumption rates removing the risk of variable costs affecting the bottom line.

CONTACT:

IFS Press Contacts:

EUROPE / MEA / APJ:

Adam Gillbe

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: [email protected]

NORTH AMERICA / LATAM:

Mairi Morgan

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision

The following files are available for download: