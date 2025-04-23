403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zamit Empowers Over 3,000 Teachers Nationwide With CPD Workshops For Teaching Excellence
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 23, 2025: Zamit, a leading AI-enabled education solutions provider, proudly announces the successful delivery of Continuous Professional Development (CPD) programmes to approximately 3,000 teachers across India during the past academic year. These stand-alone CPD offerings are designed to elevate teaching standards and empower educators with globally recognised skills and certifications.
Continuous Professional Development is a cornerstone of Zamit's mission to foster professional and personal growth among teachers. Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020, Section 5.15), Zamit's CPD programmes support school teachers in meeting the mandatory requirement of annual professional development hours. Each course is certified by QAI, UK, and mapped to the Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF) of England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, adding significant value to teachers' professional portfolios.
Abhijeet Mukherjee, CEO of Zamit, stated, "As we continue to expand our reach, Zamit remains dedicated to enhancing the quality of education by investing in the professional growth of teachers. By offering CPD programmes that align with NEP 2020 requirements, we aim to support educators in their journey towards excellence and ensure that they are well-equipped to guide their students to success."
Zamit's Continuous Professional Development (CPD) programmes are tailored for teachers of classes 3 to 12, helping them stay updated with the latest advancements in education. Delivered in both face-to-face and online formats, these programmes offer maximum flexibility and cover forward-looking topics such as innovative teaching methods, technology integration, competency-based education, and social-emotional learning. Teachers benefit from opportunities to interact with national and international training experts, fostering a collaborative and global learning environment.
Participation in these programmes supports career progression, enhances employability at national and international levels, and helps teachers achieve higher scores in Zamit's proprietary TERM (Teaching Excellence and Relevance Management) analysis. By completing Zamit's CPD courses, educators demonstrate ambition, commitment to self-development, and readiness for career advancement.
With its unique Measure-Improve-Monitor (M-I-M) methodology and advanced AI technology, Zamit is committed to transforming the educational landscape, supporting both teachers and students in achieving future readiness.
About Zamit:
Zamit stands out as an innovative solution provider dedicated to reshaping the education landscape through its exclusive Measure, Improve, and Monitor (M-I-M) approach. Harnessing advanced AI technology, Zamit offers personalized enhancement solutions for both students and teachers, supported by insightful Learner Analytics (LA). In collaboration with schools, Zamit tailors program delivery to cultivate forward-thinking school ecosystems. Through a partnership with QAI UK, Zamit grants international certifications aligned with the Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF) in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland-the UK's national accrediting body for regulating and approving qualifications. Additionally, Zamit provides high-quality educational content curated by global experts.
Continuous Professional Development is a cornerstone of Zamit's mission to foster professional and personal growth among teachers. Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020, Section 5.15), Zamit's CPD programmes support school teachers in meeting the mandatory requirement of annual professional development hours. Each course is certified by QAI, UK, and mapped to the Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF) of England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, adding significant value to teachers' professional portfolios.
Abhijeet Mukherjee, CEO of Zamit, stated, "As we continue to expand our reach, Zamit remains dedicated to enhancing the quality of education by investing in the professional growth of teachers. By offering CPD programmes that align with NEP 2020 requirements, we aim to support educators in their journey towards excellence and ensure that they are well-equipped to guide their students to success."
Zamit's Continuous Professional Development (CPD) programmes are tailored for teachers of classes 3 to 12, helping them stay updated with the latest advancements in education. Delivered in both face-to-face and online formats, these programmes offer maximum flexibility and cover forward-looking topics such as innovative teaching methods, technology integration, competency-based education, and social-emotional learning. Teachers benefit from opportunities to interact with national and international training experts, fostering a collaborative and global learning environment.
Participation in these programmes supports career progression, enhances employability at national and international levels, and helps teachers achieve higher scores in Zamit's proprietary TERM (Teaching Excellence and Relevance Management) analysis. By completing Zamit's CPD courses, educators demonstrate ambition, commitment to self-development, and readiness for career advancement.
With its unique Measure-Improve-Monitor (M-I-M) methodology and advanced AI technology, Zamit is committed to transforming the educational landscape, supporting both teachers and students in achieving future readiness.
About Zamit:
Zamit stands out as an innovative solution provider dedicated to reshaping the education landscape through its exclusive Measure, Improve, and Monitor (M-I-M) approach. Harnessing advanced AI technology, Zamit offers personalized enhancement solutions for both students and teachers, supported by insightful Learner Analytics (LA). In collaboration with schools, Zamit tailors program delivery to cultivate forward-thinking school ecosystems. Through a partnership with QAI UK, Zamit grants international certifications aligned with the Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF) in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland-the UK's national accrediting body for regulating and approving qualifications. Additionally, Zamit provides high-quality educational content curated by global experts.
Company :-Teamwork Communication Group
User :- Shweta Tomar
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment