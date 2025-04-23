Cut Flower Market Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecast 2025-2034: Roses Reign Supreme With $13.5 Billion Market Dominance In 2024

Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cut Flower Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cut Flower Market was valued at USD 31.1 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 56.4 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 6.3%, driven by increasing demand for flowers in decorative, ceremonial, and personal settings.

E-commerce platforms have transformed the market by offering convenient, year-round access to fresh-cut flowers. Online florists and direct-to-consumer floral brands are expanding their presence, capitalizing on digital marketing strategies and same-day delivery services. Advancements in cold chain logistics and innovative preservation techniques ensure longer shelf life and minimize supply chain disruptions. The growing influence of sustainability is also shaping the industry, with florists and retailers increasingly prioritizing eco-friendly packaging, organic flower farming, and waste reduction initiatives.

The market is categorized based on flower type into roses, carnations, lilies, chrysanthemums, gerbera daisies, tulips, and other varieties. Roses continue to dominate the market, generating USD 13.5 billion in 2024, with an expected CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Their timeless appeal and strong emotional significance drive consistent demand, particularly during peak seasons like Valentine's Day and anniversaries.

Segmented by application, the market includes personal use, parties and special days, weddings and large cultural events, welcoming and greetings, conferences, and other uses. In 2024, personal use emerged as the largest segment, accounting for 31.3% of the market share. Consumers purchase flowers for home decoration, gifting, and emotional well-being, with evolving lifestyle trends emphasizing self-care and visually appealing living spaces. Cultural traditions and seasonal festivities further boost flower sales, reinforcing their role in everyday life and special occasions.

The U.S. cut flower market generated USD 7.6 billion in 2024, with an anticipated CAGR of 6% through 2034. Domestic flower production reached USD 350 million in 2023, with California contributing 70% of locally sourced flowers. Improved cold chain logistics have significantly enhanced year-round flower availability, ensuring freshness and quality.

Meanwhile, China is experiencing rapid market expansion, driven by increasing urbanization and higher consumer spending on floral products. The combination of digital commerce, sustainability initiatives, and technological advancements continues to shape the evolving landscape of the global cut flower market.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast



Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis



Key Attributes:

