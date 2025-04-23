Cut Flower Market Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecast 2025-2034: Roses Reign Supreme With $13.5 Billion Market Dominance In 2024
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$31.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$56.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis, 2018-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Technology & innovation landscape
3.3 Key news and initiatives
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Impact forces
3.5.1 Growth drivers
3.5.1.1 Increase in use of cut flowers in weddings and events
3.5.1.2 Rise in disposable income of the urban population
3.5.1.3 Rising gifting culture
3.5.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.5.2.1 High cost of transportation
3.6 Consumer buying behavior analysis
3.7 Growth potential analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Flower Type, 2018-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Roses
5.3 Carnations
5.4 Lilies
5.5 Chrysanthemums and gerbera daisies
5.6 Tulips
5.7 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Pricing, 2018-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Mass pricing
6.3 Premium pricing
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2018-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Personal use
7.3 Parties & special days
7.4 Wedding & mega cultural events
7.5 Welcoming & greetings
7.6 Conference & activities
7.7 Others
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Direct sales
8.3 Retail stores
8.3.1 Florist
8.3.2 Nursery center
8.3.3 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2018-2034, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Australia
9.4.6 Malaysia
9.4.7 Indonesia
9.4.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Rest of Latin America
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 South Africa
9.6.4 Rest of MEA
Chapter 10 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook, SWOT Analysis)
- Ball Horticultural Company Carzan Flowers K Ltd. Danziger Group Dos Gringos Dummen Orange Esmeralda Farms Flamingo Karen Roses Ltd. Multiflora Corp Selecta Cut Flowers SAU
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment