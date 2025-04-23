M3M Foundation Brings Together Sustainability Experts, Corporates And Policy Makers For Pioneering Climate Action At CASCA'25 In New Delhi

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India A host of Environmental Experts, Corporates, Diplomats, and Indian Members of Parliament will join CASCA (Climate Action & Sustainability Conference & Awards) on April 23- 24 in New Delhi. In its pursuit to support initiatives leading to effective action towards climate, environment and sustainability, M3M Foundation has proudly partnered with CASCA (Climate Action & Sustainability Conference & Awards) as the Lead Partner for its inaugural edition. The event scheduled for April 24-26, 2025 will feature thought-provoking panel discussions, keynote addresses, and interactive sessions, culminating in the Climate Action & Sustainability Awards, honouring organizations & individuals making outstanding contributions toward a more sustainable and resilient future.

Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson & Trustee, M3M Foundation plants saplings as part of her ongoing commitment to environment protection and sustainability

The CASCA concept is an extension of ongoing initiatives focused on health, environmental sustainability, and socio-economic development by M3M Foundation. In a powerful collaboration, TheCSRUniverse-India's leading impact advocacy platform for social change and climate action-has joined hands with M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M Group, to drive this mission forward. Together, their shared commitment to fostering sustainable communities aligns seamlessly with CASCA's core mission: to recognize, amplify, and celebrate transformative efforts that address the pressing environmental challenges of our time. This partnership reflects a unified vision to be at the forefront of building a greener, healthier, and more equitable future.

Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson & Trustee, M3M Foundation, said,“At M3M Foundation, we believe that sustainability is not just a goal but a responsibility that requires collective action. Partnering with CASCA as the LEAD Partner aligns with our commitment to driving meaningful change in climate action, environmental conservation, and sustainable development. We are excited to collaborate with thought leaders and changemakers at CASCA 2025 to inspire solutions that can create a lasting impact for future generations.”

The CASCA will bring together a diverse range of stakeholders, including policymakers, corporate leaders, environmental experts, academicians, and grassroots changemakers, to share innovative ideas, best practices, and transformative solutions.

"At CASCA, we aim to amplify conversations and catalyse impactful actions towards a more resilient and sustainable future. We are delighted to welcome M3M Foundation as the LEAD Partner for CASCA 2025. Their extensive work in sustainability and community development adds immense value to our platform,” said Ashish Jha, Founder, TheCSRUniverse .

The awards at the thought leadership platform will be evaluated by power-packed jury. The distinguished CASCA jury includes Prof. (Dr.) Anil K. Gupta, CEO & PI at ICARS, IIT Roorkee, known for his pioneering work in climate resilience; Prof. Anish Sugathan, Chair of the Centre for Sustainability and Corporate Governance at IIM Ahmedabad, a leading authority on sustainable business practices; and Dr. Charru Malhotra, Professor at IIPA, specializing in e-Governance and ICT for sustainability.

The panel also features visionaries like Prof. Chetan Singh Solanki, Founder of Energy Swaraj Foundation and Professor at IIT Bombay, championing solar energy advocacy; Dr. Indu K Murthy, Sector Head for Climate, Environment & Sustainability at CSTEP, known for her groundbreaking climate policy work; Mr. Jagdish Bakan, IFS, DFO Hosur, Tamil Nadu, with rich field experience in forest conservation; and Dr. Anita Gupta, Head of Scientific Division, Climate Energy & Sustainable Technology (CEST), Department of Science & Technology (DST), Govt. of India who spearheads national strategies in critical areas such as solar energy, hydrogen, energy storage, smart grids, and carbon capture with her leadership role in advancing India's decarbonization goals and fostering climate resilience.

Other distinguished members include Mr. Jibin Thomas, Co-ordinator at M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), driving agricultural sustainability; Dr. K K Upadhyay, Chairperson of Sustainability & CSR at BIMTECH, an expert in corporate sustainability; and Dr. Kalachand Sain, Advisor at DST CoE for Climate Information, IIT Delhi, a leader in climate data research.

The panel further includes stalwarts like Dr. Madhavan Nair Rajeevan, Vice-Chancellor at Atria University and former Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences; Dr. Ram Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of UPES, with deep insights into sustainability education; Ms. Shabnam Bassi, Deputy CEO & Secretary of GRIHA Council, TERI, a sustainability ratings expert; Lt Gen Suresh Sharma, Former Engineer-in-Chief & Director General, Border Roads, Ministry of Defence, with extensive experience in sustainable infrastructure; and Dr. T.V. Ramachandra, Coordinator of the Energy and Wetlands Research Group at IISc, a distinguished voice in environmental research.

About M3M Foundation

M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group and is committed to bringing equitable development that ensures a life of dignity for every individual. The Foundation works on key areas such as education, healthcare, environment, disaster management, skill development, and community welfare. Programs like iMpower, Lakshya, Sarvoday, Saakshar, and Sankalp are empowering communities across India with sustainable, inclusive development models.

About CASCA

CASCA (Climate Action & Sustainability Conference and Awards) is a premier platform dedicated to recognizing outstanding contributions in the fields of climate action, environmental protection, and sustainable development. The event, organised by India's leading Impact Advocacy Platform TheCSRUniverse brings together thought leaders, innovators, and changemakers to share knowledge, best practices, and strategies for a sustainable future.

