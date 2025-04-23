MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Beatbot launches sustainability initiative in partnership with Oceana

April 23, 2025 by Sam Francis

In recognition of Earth Day , robotic pool cleaner manufacturer Beatbot has partnered with international ocean conservation group Oceana to support marine preservation and environmental awareness.

As part of the collaboration, Beatbot is launching a new initiative – Beatbot For Future – focused on sustainability, education, and community outreach.

The initiative earmarks a portion of sales from select Beatbot products, including the AquaSense 2 Ultra and the limited-edition RoboTurtle, to support three key areas:



Environmental Conservation : Funding efforts to protect marine ecosystems and endangered species.

STEM Education & Innovation : Supporting youth robotics programs and advancing energy-efficient technologies. Community Outreach : Collaborating with nonprofit partners to deliver local welfare initiatives.

A central component of the program is Beatbot's support for Oceana's Marine Life Encyclopedia and conservation campaigns.

The company will help fund educational content and advocacy efforts aimed at protecting habitats and marine species such as sea turtles.

“We're grateful for Beatbot's partnership and the chance to engage new audiences in Oceana's mission,” said Jon Frank, director of global corporate and celebrity partnerships at Oceana.

“Their support will help us win campaigns to protect marine life and restore ocean health.”

York Guo, chief marketing officer at Beatbot, said the initiative reflects the company's broader sustainability goals.

“This collaboration marks a step toward long-term environmental responsibility. With the support of our customers and partners, we aim to create real, lasting impact.”

Beatbot's broader environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments are available on its website, along with more information about Oceana's global advocacy campaigns.